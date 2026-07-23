Answering one key question for each Seahawks position group | Analysis

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – As the Seahawks take the field for the first time Saturday as they begin trying to defend – err, sorry coach Mike Macdonald – begin trying to run it forward and win another Super Bowl title, let’s review what their 53-man roster could look like once the season begins.

As a reminder, the Seahawks will begin with 91 players on their roster but will have to cut that number to 53 by Aug. 30 – there is only one cutdown date now – and then they can assemble a 17-player practice squad the next day.

Along with a projection of who will make the initial 53-man roster, let’s also look at one key question at each position.

Quarterback

Who makes team: Sam Darnold, Drew Lock, Jalen Milroe.

One key question: How much progress will Milroe show in Year Two?

The three preseason games will undoubtedly feature a lot of Milroe, who the team hopes will show the expected progress and improved polish in his game in Year Two – meaning cutting down on turnovers. Doing so might elicit more trade opportunities if the Seahawks are so inclined and could make the team more comfortable with finding more of a role for him this season (he played three snaps last year). The guess here is that the Seahawks are likely to rely on Lock as the true backup.

Running back

Who makes team: Jadarian Price, Emanuel Wilson, George Holani; fullbacks Robbie Ouzts and Brady Russell.

One key question: Who will get the most carries?

Adding Price and Wilson allows the Seahawks to be careful with the return of Zach Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh, both still on the mend from knee injuries suffered last season.

Assuming they begin with a Price/Wilson/Holani top three heading into the season, the intrigue lies in how the carries are divvied up come the season opener against New England on Sept. 9. The outcome of many Week 1 fantasy games may lie in the answer.

Tight end

Who makes team: AJ Barner, Elijah Arroyo, Eric Saubert.

One key question: How much more of a factor can Arroyo be in Year Two?

Barner had one of the better seasons by a Seahawks tight end in team history a year ago and some offseason surgeries to fix nagging injuries might allow him to be even better in Year Three.

Arroyo battled a late-season knee injury and was held to 15 catches in 13 games after being taken 50th overall in the 2025 draft. The Seahawks are expecting more for that kind of investment. But getting everybody more touches can be tricky.

Wide receiver

Who makes the team: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Rashid Shaheed, Tory Horton, Jake Bobo.

One key question: Will there be enough targets for everyone?

Speaking of getting more players more involved, that will also be a key question at receiver. Smith-Njigba turned in a historic season in 2025 and is the unquestioned WR1. But they hope to get Shaheed more involved in his first full season with the team, and they have high hopes for what Horton can do if he can stay healthy for an entire year. And all involved hope Bobo can make more than the two catches he did last year, as well.

Offensive line

Who makes the team: LT Charles Cross, LG Grey Zabel, C Jalen Sundell, RG Anthony Bradford, RT Abraham Lucas, T/G Josh Jones, C Olu Oluwatimi, G Beau Stephens, T/G/C Mason Richman, G Christian Haynes.

One key question: Will there be any competition at right guard?

There was little evidence in the spring that Bradford’s starting spot at right guard is in danger. That could change in camp if rookie Stephens and/or third-year player Haynes shows vast improvement. Cross, Zabel, Sundell and Lucas are set in their roles.

Interior defensive line

Who makes the team: Jarran Reed, Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy II, Brandon Pili, Rylie Mills, Mike Morris.

One key question: Could a surprise player emerge?

Pili enters camp as the backup to Reed at nose tackle. But rookies Deven Eastern and Uso Seumalo, as well as second-year players J.R. Singleton and Bubba Thomas, could all get long looks for that spot.

Edge rushers

Who makes the team: Uchenna Nwosu, Derick Hall, DeMarcus Lawrence, Dante Fowler Jr., Jared Ivey.

One key question: Will Fowler show he still has something left?

Fowler’s signing on May 11 may have slipped under the radar. But the Seahawks are hoping the 31-year-old, who is just a season removed from 10.5 sacks with the Washington Commanders, can fill in the production lost when Boye Mafe signed as a free agent with the Bengals. If he can, the pass rush could be even more dynamic than it was a year ago.

Inside linebacker

Who makes the team: MLB Ernest Jones IV, WLB Drake Thomas, Tyrice Knight, Chazz Surratt.

One key question: Can Thomas be even better now that he’s set as a starter?

Thomas was a revelation a year ago when he emerged as the starter over Knight early in the season, because in part of his abilities in pass coverage (he had the 20th best coverage grade among all inside linebackers from Pro Football Focus). He figures to get the starter’s reps at weakside linebacker from Day One, which might lead to an even bigger year.

Safety

Who makes the team: Julian Love, Ty Okada, Nick Emmanwori, Bud Clark, Rodney Thomas II.

One key question: Who will emerge as the other starter opposite Love?

Assuming the ailment that put Emmanwori on the physically unable to perform list this week isn’t significant, the big question remains the same as it has been since March when Coby Bryant signed as a free agent with the Bears – who steps into that starting role?

The two most likely candidates are Okada, who got 11 starts as an injury replacement last year, and Clark, a second-round pick out of TCU. As with any rookie, Clark may need some time to adjust to the NFL. But he turned 24 in May and spent six years at TCU, and the hope is he can contribute quickly.

Macdonald likes using multiple defensive backs in a variety of packages, so both players could get on the field regularly.

It’ll be interesting to see if veteran A.J. Finley – who missed the 2025 season with a knee injury and appeared limited in the offseason program – can work his way quickly into the mix.

Cornerback

Who makes the team: Devon Witherspoon, Josh Jobe, Nehemiah Pritchett, Julian Neal.

One key question: Who will emerge as the third cornerback?

This has been the biggest question at this spot since Riq Woolen signed with the Eagles as a free agent in March.

It appears most likely a two-man battle between third-year player Pritchett and third-round pick Neal. But veteran free agent signee Noah Igbinoghene figures to also factor in. Igbinoghene is a vested veteran, meaning he can be cut and not have to go through waivers, so the team could take advantage of that to leave him off the initial 53-man roster and solve a roster crunch elsewhere and quickly re-sign him.

Special teams

Who makes the team: Kicker Jason Myers, punter Michael Dickson, snapper Chris Stoll.

One key question: Actually, there isn’t one.

There is zero intrigue here as the specialists are set, with the Seahawks ready to go with the same trio for the fourth consecutive season. All are coming off a season in which they played key roles in fielding a special-teams unit as good as any in the NFL.