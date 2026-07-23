Are mosquitoes and ticks in the Northwest dangerous? Usually not, but many Washington counties don’t monitor risk

Mosquito resting on the grass. Male and female mosquitoes feed on nectar and plant juices, but many species of mosquitoes can suck the blood of animals. (Shutterstock)

Last year, a Tacoma woman may have been the first person to contract malaria from within the state of Washington.

Health officials sought to assure the public in an announcement that malaria risk to the non-traveling public “is very low,” with the unlucky woman likely having been bit by a mosquito that had fed on a recent international traveler.

Though that particular Tacoma mosquito has long since retired from its malaria-spreading days, its brethren remain under supervision in the state due to their demonstrated ability to transmit other diseases to humans and livestock. Ticks as well receive a watchful eye.

In some places, that is.

While a quick glance at arthropod disease detection maps might suggest Washington is a largely healthy state when compared to many others, the majority of counties simply do not test their local vector species.

In the Pacific Northwest, West Nile Virus is the most common arthropod-borne disease, carried by mosquitoes that have fed on infected birds. While most humans who are bitten by a West Nile-carrying mosquito don’t experience more than flu-like symptoms, an infection can, in rare cases, lead to severe illness or death, the Spokane County Regional Health District website says. Horses are also particularly vulnerable to West Nile infections.

So far in 2026, West Nile Virus has been detected in Mosquitoes in Benton, Grant and Yakima counties mosquitoes 22 times. Since 2021, there have been about 220 detections and 10 human cases originating from bugs in Washington. Western equine encephalitis and St. Louis encephalitis have also historically been transmitted through Eastern Washington mosquitoes, but human infection is exceptionally rare.

While less common than mosquito-borne disease in Washington, people have contracted diseases from local ticks as well, including Lyme Disease (roughly one to seven reports per year), anaplasmosis (three total reports) and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever (a report every couple of years or so).

The Washington Department of Health collects ticks mailed in by the public for species tracking purposes, but none are currently tested for disease due to a lack of funding and lab capacity, spokesman Mark Johnson said in an email. The department’s public health entomologist, Elisabeth Dykstra, said that while the state runs disease screenings for mosquito samples from some counties, it is largely up to local communities to do the collection.

Adams, Benton, Island, Chelan, Clark, Cowlitz, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Grant, Skamania, Walla Walla and Yakima counties all have dedicated mosquito control districts funded through local property taxes. The primary function of the districts is to reduce mosquito populations, but some trap and screen mosquitoes for disease as well.

In some cases, where control districts lack labs of their own or there simply aren’t control districts – like in Spokane – the health department partners with local health districts for monitoring. Spokane sampling is largely spearheaded by EWU biology professor Krisztian Magori in partnership with the Spokane Regional Health District, said Lisa Jones, an epidemiologist with the health district. Between Magori, his students and Jones’ team, there are four mosquito sites monitored and disease-tested across Spokane County.

Such a network of partnerships offers the state some data, but there remain a number of counties with no active surveillance of ticks or mosquitoes.

“We would love to be able to have surveillance sites in every single county, but that’s just not, at this stage, at this point, feasible,” Dykstra said. “I would say in most places around the country, that’s what you’re going to see, is patchiness. And the best we can do is we can try to get samples from different parts, different regions of the state as best we can.”

As part of a seemingly normal funding trend, resources for public health have generally decreased since the COVID-19 pandemic, said Justin Sanders, section head of molecular diagnostics at Oregon State University. In the comparatively disease-free Pacific Northwest, arthropod-borne disease surveillance receives less federal funding.

Adams County’s mosquito control district is one of the groups that sends mosquito samples to the health department for analysis as crews collect enough to do so – around 10 times per year. The last time West Nile was detected in Adams County was 2016.

“Everyone wants more resources, but there’s only so much to go around, and people are doing a good job with what they have,” district manager David Beus said. While he would love his own lab and an increased ability to screen for disease, “I’m around mosquitoes a lot and I’m not stressed out about whether I’m going to get West Nile, because I’m around mosquitoes all the time.”

Indeed, some regions may be lower risk than others.

Lorna Johnson, who runs Ferry County’s lone, small mosquito control district covering the Curlew School District, said she isn’t concerned about diseases in her area due to short mosquito seasons and effective pesticide use. There has never been a report of West Nile in Ferry County, and Johnson does not currently collect samples of the mosquitoes in her area.

However, it is hard to say whether the lack of reports is due to a lack of screening or vice-versa.

There is little to no mosquito screening at all in northern or southeastern Washington, Dykstra said, with many rural communities not having established mosquito control districts. However, these same regions seldom have reports of arthropod-borne diseases. Those reports that do come in often come from a veterinarian treating a horse infected with West Nile Virus.

The general lack of resources in the vector control world is “troubling” to Sanders.

“The problem with these vector-borne pathogens is that they are often present at a relatively low level, so that requires actually more screening – more surveillance,” he said.

Warming climates mean more disease-carrying arthropods will be able to expand their range into the Pacific Northwest in coming years, he said. Even small reservoirs of disease in an area can lead to outbreaks in their neighboring communities, and people who are infected often exhibit non-specific symptoms, which could lead to misdiagnosis if doctors are unaware of a disease in the local bugs.

Oregon State University performs all the disease screening for Grant and Yakima counties in Washington. Ann Belchik-Moser, manager of the Grant County Mosquito Control District No. 1, said her team uses OSU for disease diagnostics due to Washington’s health lab lacking the capacity to quickly process the high number of samples from their district – 40 to 80 samples typically collected from 100 traps per week. Washington State University’s diagnostic lab offers West Nile Virus testing, but little else in the way of screening for arthropod-borne diseases that can infect humans.

Belchik-Moser said Grant County has an “abundance” of the vector mosquitoes that can carry and transmit West Nile Virus, largely due to high amounts of standing water in the area.

West Nile Virus landed in Washington State in 2002 after appearing in New York in 1999, per the health department’s website, and it has since become endemic to south-central Washington, Dykstra said.

“If we don’t test, then we’re not looking for it,” Belchik-Moser said. “Then it seems like we’re not doing our part to protect public health.”