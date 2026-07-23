Best national parks in the United States? Survey says 2 are in Washington state

By Karlee Van De Venter tacoma Tribune

Every year, travel magazine Travel + Leisure holds a reader survey on various travel topics, including city and island escapes, airlines and hotels.

The magazine’s World’s Best Awards compile reader answers to score and rank popular hotels and destinations across the world.

For the 2026 awards, more than 200,000 readers cast votes. Coverage of the results began in late June and have continued through July.

One of the topics voted on was national parks. Travel + Leisure readers ranked two U.S. national parks in Washington state in the top 20 best in the country.

What are the best U.S. National Parks?

The first place national park has won the top spot six times. Yellowstone National Park is known as the country’s first national park, and is known for its roaming wildlife, geothermal pools and immaculate views.

Yellowstone received a score of 91.64.

The rest of the top 10 national parks, according to Travel + Leisure readers, are as follows:

• Grand Teton National Park: 89.32

Katmai National Park: 89.09

Rocky Mountain National Park: 88.81

Yosemite National Park: 88.20

Glacier National Park: 87.44

Great Smoky Mountains National Park: 86.56

Kenai Fjords National Park: 86.49

Zion National Park: 86.37

Glacier Bay National Park: 85.5

There are three national parks in Washington state, plus numerous national historical parks, historic sites, recreation areas and one historical reserve.

Of the three national parks in Washington state, two made the World’s Best Awards’ top 20 best in the country.

• Olympic National Park ranked No. 14 with a score of 84.46.

Travel + Leisure highlights the park’s rain forests, beaches along the Pacific, mountain views and recreation activities.

Particularly of note is the “One Square Inch of Silence” in the Hoh Rain Forest, officially recognized as the quietest place in the United States by Quiet Parks International.

It’s also home to a rare tidefall, a waterfall that channels freshwater or streams straight into the ocean. There are only four tidefalls in the United States, including Strawberry Bay Falls in Olympic National Park.

• Mount Rainier National Park was ranked No. 16 with a score of 83.52.

The park surrounds active volcano Mount Rainier, which is the most glaciated peak in the contiguous United States.

It features an array of wildlife and meadows full of wildflowers.