Bros. Landreth hosts music festival in Liberty Lake, discuss album ‘Dog Ear’ and meeting Bonnie Raitt

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

What was once a side-project born by the intention of spending more time together has led the Bros. Landreth to four albums, collaborations with Bonnie Raitt and their own music festival in Liberty Lake.

Growing up with an active musician as a father, Joey Landreth and his brother David quickly took to music. They were well acquainted with the local music scene in their hometown of Winnipeg, Manitoba, from a young age before becoming a part of it themselves.

“I sort of jokingly say it’s the ‘family business,’ ” Landreth said. “I really wanted to be a doctor but I had to take over the family biz.”

Although both could sing, Landreth took up the guitar and his brother David the bass. They became musicians in their own right and each made a living as session musicians backing other artists while often on the road. Although the two have always been close, the brothers found themselves needing an excuse to get together and play music more often. This led to their folk-rock duo, the Bros. Landreth.

“We found our paths crossing less and less, and so the band was just a way for Dave and I to spend a little more time together,” Landreth said. “Before we knew it, it kind of became the main gig and he and I both put in our notice with what I refer to as the ‘daytime gig.’ ”

Their debut album, “Let It Lie,” came in 2013 soon after forming. Most recently, they released their fourth record, “Dog Ear,” in late 2025. The project features an array of influences, from the blues and country to folk and hints of indie, which is why Landreth describes the project with the broadly encompassing term “Americana” or, more specifically, “singer-songwriter music with an electric slide guitar.”

Although the album differs from their previous work in many ways, such as the more broad sound willing to let echoes ring in vastness, it is also a return to previous form as well. Their first record was created by instinct as the two tracked together, often on the fly, and essentially captured the band’s live sound in turn – there wasn’t much planning or any outside factors to think about. “Dog Ear” was intentionally created in a similar manner, one that sought to reproduce how they sounded live with a full band made up of touring members they were very comfortable with and confident in.

“Unintentionally, I think it’s a bit of a throwback to our first album, maybe not necessarily in a super literal way but in the concept and approach,” Landreth said. “It’s kind of a cool snapshot of where we’ve come over the last 15 years of doing this thing.”

The record also features a collaboration over a decade in the making with legendary Americana singer-songwriter Bonnie Raitt, who is featured on the track “Knuckles” and sings backing vocals on “Half Moon Eyes” as well.

Every year, the Winnipeg Folk Festival brings the biggest names in folk, Americana, alt-country and soul to Manitoba. The festival also holds out the first spot on the main stage for a local band in order to kick off the event, and in 2014 that “honor was bestowed” to the Bros. Landreth on the same night that Raitt was headlining.

Beforehand, a mutual friend informed Landreth that they would implore Raitt to watch their set, but he didn’t think much of it at the time.

“The amount of times that somebody has said, ‘I’m going to call a famous person and tell them to listen to your music,’ for better or worse, that’s a fairly common promise that reaps absolutely no results,” Landreth said with a laugh. “But, low and behold, she came to our show.”

Raitt pulled the brothers backstage to meet them and provide an email address with the invitation to send any songs they might want her to cut. The two quite literally only had the handful of songs from their first album, so Landreth sent every single one with full permission to record any of them at will. Nearly a decade later, he got an email informing them that Raitt had not only cut their song “Made Up Mind,” but that it would be the lead single of her 2022 album, “Just Like That…”

“It’s not even a dream come true because we never bothered thinking that something like that was going to happen,” Landreth said. “It wasn’t even a dream on my radar, so her recording of our song is one of my most-prized possessions.”

The two got to know Raitt more and hired her keyboard player for the album, who happens to be from Winnipeg as well. They sent over the record and she requested to sing on not only one, but two songs.

Although Raitt isn’t on the lineup for their two-day Belltower Music Festival at Liberty Lake’s Zephyr Lodge, they will be bringing an array of friends from Winnipeg as well as the Pacific Northwest. They fell in love with the lakeside, tree-shaded venue while performing at Allen Stone’s festival, Stone Family Field Trip, last year and couldn’t help but come back as hosts.

“It’s a very, very special place filled with some very special people,” Landreth said. “You’re going to hear some incredible music that you might not normally have access to … Winnipeg, in a lot of ways, reminds me of Spokane. It’s not a huge city, it’s not what you might think of as a metropolitan city, but it’s got an unbelievable music scene filled with really talented singer-songwriter performers.”