Cheney voters asked to renew and boost energy tax to pay for street and sidewalk projects

Cheney voters are deciding if they want to renew and increase the city’s tax on electricity and natural gas.

The tax, called the Residential Street Utility Tax, supports the city’s streets and sidewalk repair funds.

By voting yes on Proposition 1, the utility tax would be renewed for an increase of 2%, resulting in a total tax of 16.75% on utilities.

Voters previously approved the tax in 2012 to be 4% above the authorized rate of 10.75%. The proposal on the Aug. 4 ballot is for 6% above the already authorized rate.

The current combined tax rate of 14.75% is made up of a base 6% Utility Tax, a 4.75% Parks and Recreation Tax and the 4% Residential Street Utility Tax. The measure would raise the 4% Residential Street Utility Tax to 6%.

The duration of the tax would be up to 14 years – the same as the previous rate passed in 2012.

The Cheney City Council voted unanimously to put the tax on the ballot during the April 28 council meeting. The tax would be used exclusively for street and sidewalk repairs and is not to be used for general city expenses.

If the measure is rejected , the Residential Street Utility Tax, currently 4%, will expire.

Cheney City Councilwoman Jacquelyn Belock said the city recently released the Cheney Transportation Improvement Program, which outlines how transportation and street preservation projects would be funded over the next five years.

Specifically, the plan aims to repair and restore 12 miles of streets and sidewalks, Belock said.

“Renewing this will allow us to move forward with those projects as intended,” Belock said. “If it does not pass, well, we might have to look at how else are we going to fund these projects.”

Belock said investment is necessary to maintain Cheney as a walkable and cyclable city.

In practice, the tax will manifest as a 2% increase to utility bills. How much voters actually end up paying is dependent on their utility usage and utility rates.

The city opted to ask for an increase in the tax to meet rising costs of labor and materials, Belock said.