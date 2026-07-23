Chief Joseph’s final resting place, a historic Nez Perce Cemetery, goes unscathed in raging wildfire

NESPELEM, Wash. – In a sea of blackened mountains on the Colville Reservation, a white obelisk peeks through dry, brown brush and some yellow flowers blowing in the wind.

It is encircled by mounds of dirt and rocks that mark the other burial sites of deceased tribal members, elders, and military veterans at the Nez Perce Cemetery on the north end of Nespelem, Washington.

A week ago, the graves had been surrounded by ash from flames burning a nearby mountain, the smoke temporarily blotting out the sun. It’s happened before with other fires. But this time, even the flames of the Kaiser Canyon fire burning 85,000 acres on the Colville Reservation still did not lick the burial grounds of the cemetery.

And it didn’t touch the white obelisk, the headstone of the man who led his Nez Perce people on horseback through nearly 2,000 miles of mountains: Young Chief Joseph, the man who said he “Will fight no more forever.”

Chief Joseph (Smithsonian)

His descendants still reside in Nespelem. Others are buried there beside him. The cemetery has long been sacred ground for Nez Perce tribal members who relocated there under Chief Joseph’s leadership.

“From the tribe’s perspective, all of our historic chiefs are important to us. An icon like that in tribal history holds special significance to our membership. We don’t want to have any disruption or impacts,” said Cody Desautel, the executive director for the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation. “Some of those historical things are irreplaceable. If we lose them, they are gone forever.”

The cemetery is also considered culturally sensitive by the National Park Service, which discourages people from visiting.

Young Chief Joseph, or Hin-mah-too-yah-la-ket, was the leader of the Wal-lum-wat-kin, or Wallowa, band of the Nez Perce in Oregon.

He and his tribe were forcibly relocated by the U.S. government to a smaller area of land in Idaho to make room for white settlers in the region, though Joseph refused to sign the treaty because he did not want to give up his ancestral homeland in Oregon. When Joseph and his people escaped from Idaho, U.S. Army General Oliver Otis Howard and his army pursued the group North, enduring many battles in the process. The group ultimately traveled more than 1,000 miles until cornered in the Bears Paw Mountains of north-central Montana, where Joseph chose to surrender in 1877.

Some Nez Perce were relocated to Oklahoma. As Joseph pleaded with the government once again to let his people return, at least to Idaho, he faced opposition. In the end, Joseph was relocated to the Colville Reservation.

In his later years, he continued to plead to the government and anyone who would listen to allow him to return to his homeland in northeastern Oregon, where his father is buried. He never made it home. He died in 1904 and was buried under a pile of rocks in Nespelem.

Also buried in the cemetery is Joseph’s nephew Yellow Wolf, who was part of Joseph’s band forcibly relocated to the Colville Reservation. He took part in every battle during the war, according to University of Idaho archives, and often said the government resorting to violence against his people is what prompted the war. He was known as an avid storyteller and fierce advocate for his people.

“When I was little, I loved history, and I kept asking about the war,” said Jude Graham, the curator of the Wallowa County Museum in Joseph, Ore., near where Chief Joseph’s father is buried.

As she asked Horace Axtell, a respected Nez Perce leader, about the history, “He got tired of it and said, ‘Child, the Nez Perce were great people before the war, during the war and after the war. So don’t focus on three months of our history,” Graham said. “And that always stuck with me.”

Joseph was reburied with the assistance of the State Historical Society and University of Washington Professor Edward Meany, who was saddened the chief had not been given a proper memorial. Meany and others gathered in June 1905, a year after Chief Joseph’s death, to again lay the chief to rest, this time under a large American flag strung to four pine poles, according to “Short Nights of the Shadow Catcher,” a book about Edward Curtis, a documentarian who spent years writing about the local tribes.

“The digging of the tough lava was difficult, and done with little fanfare,” the book reads, “… The cemetery was on a slope above the village of Nespelem, treeless, the grass brown and matted, with a view toward the scablands.”

Curtis himself shoveled the hole for the chief, the book states.

“The white marble shaft, seven feet high, was planted atop the grave and cemented to rock.”

UW Professor Edmond S. Meany at the monument at Chief Joseph’s grave. Taken in June 1905. (WSU Libraries Digital Collections)

Because Graham is a historian, she has spent hours poring over handwritten notes from the tribes and even white settlers about their thoughts on Chief Joseph when he was alive and living in Wallowa County. Her favorite, she said, involved an 11-year-old girl.

“She had to ride to school with her two siblings behind her on a horse, and they got attacked by wild animals on the way to school. Chief Joseph heard about this and gave a young girl a rifle to carry on her horseback trip to school because he was so worried about her,” Graham said. “There are so many incredible stories.

“He sounds like he was amazing. Even after they were sent back to the Reservation, he kept trying. Spiritually, he was interred (in Nespelem), and he was going to stay there and be taken care of where he passed.”

Ryan Moon, whose house burned in the Kaiser Canyon Fire last week, grew up on the Colville Reservation. His aunt and other family are buried in the Nez Perce Cemetery, though some are buried elsewhere.

“It’s important to us,” Moon said.

Like others in Nespelem, he has his own tie to the famous chief.

“My great-grandfather is the reason I’m related to Chief Joseph,” Moon said. “The Redthunders. He was Nez Perce, and he made us Nez Perce. Chief Joseph is buried here because he traveled all the way from Oregon, all the way here, and that’s why we are here.”

Joe Redthunder, the oldest direct descendant of Chief Joseph, died at age 87 in 1995. He convinced Congress in 1972 to add Chief Joseph’s grave and 13 other sites in Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Montana to the Nez Perce National Historical Park. Like Joseph and the Redthunders, Moon is part of a tribal religion known as Seven Drums. The religion, also known as Washat, holds that Mother Earth is sacred. Humans must honor the link between Mother Earth and their species by singing, drumming, dancing and taking part in rituals. Foods like salmon and huckleberries, even water, are viewed as sacraments. And even to tribal members who are not of Seven Drums, death can be just as important as life.

Though Desautel’s family does not live on the reservation, his great-grandfather died there, and so he was buried there, he said.

“Us living folks do what we have to do to get them sent on their way,” Desautel said. “It is important to send our people back to the Creator.”

Editor’s note — The fire surpassed 100,000 acres as of Friday afternoon.