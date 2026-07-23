Chris Stapleton returns to the Gorge Amphitheatre

From staff reports

Country superstar Chris Stapleton will bring his slew of massive hits to the Gorge for a pair of weekend shows.

Stapleton first found success in Nashville as a prolific songwriter and member of bluegrass group the SteelDrivers. He released his debut solo record, “Traveller,” in 2015 to widespread acclaim – especially thanks to his certified-diamond smash “Tennessee Whiskey.”

Stapleton has gone on to become a multi-time Grammy Award-winner and one of country music’s most consistent hitmakers while remaining true to genres such as bluegrass, soul, Southern rock and blues.

A handful of Stapleton’s most well-known songs include “You Should Probably Leave,” “White Horse,” “Parachute,” “Broken Halos,” “Starting Over” and “I Think I’m in Love With You.”

Stapleton will bring singer-songwriter Grace Potter to the Gorge Amphitheatre on his All-American Road Show Tour. Tickets for the Friday and Saturday performances start at $147.56 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.