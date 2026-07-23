D. Lish’s Burgers to open second location in Coeur d’Alene

Popular Spokane restaurant D. Lish’s Burgers will be opening a second location in Coeur d’Alene.

D. Lish’s has been open since 1998, when it was created by Dave Lish and Curt Goller. The Lishes eventually bought Goller out of the restaurant and gained sole ownership. After Dave Lish died in 2008, ownership was transferred to his son, Mike Lish. The restaurant’s owner is now Hunter Schertz.

The expansion was motivated by the restaurant’s continuous growth.

“We’ve just seen a lot of growth in the last couple of years,” Schertz said. “And with that growth, we want to expand over into the Coeur d’Alene area.”

Another reason for the expansion was customer’s interests: as some regulars traveled from Idaho to Spokane for the burgers, a location near Coeur d’Alene was widely requested.

“We’ve been in Spokane since 1998,” Schertz said. “It’s a single-store location … and with our frequent customers, we were getting a lot of requests out in the Coeur d’Alene, Post Falls area.”

Several years ago, the restaurant opened a second location in downtown Spokane. The location ultimately closed. Schertz said their current expansion has not taken decisions from the previous one into account.

In addition to the requests they received, the restaurant chose the Coeur d’Alene spot because of convenience.

“The location that we did choose was just one of the locations that popped up,” Schertz said. “It was an opportunity, and we went for it.”

The new burger joint will likely be open around January 2027. Its construction is “still in the middle of design, architect, structural” processes, according to Schertz.

It will employ 25 to 30 people.

In the future, Schertz hopes to see the restaurant expand to even more locations.

“We definitely see the opportunity for more locations,” he said. “Probably sticking around the Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, Post Falls area. Maybe eventually expanding outside of those areas, but those are the areas that we plan to grow into.”

Dave Lish’s legacy can be seen everywhere in the restaurant, from its name to its product, which was partially created by him. Schertz believes Dave Lish would have approved of the expansion.

“Had Dave Lish been alive today, he probably would have done the same thing, grown to multiple locations,” he said. “I think he was ahead of his time.”