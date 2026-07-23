Divorce lawyers, lawmakers weigh in on what’s driving Idaho’s divorce rate

Carolyn Komatsoulis The Idaho Statesman

Idaho’s divorce rate has been steadily declining for nearly half a century, and since 2020, has been below the low-water mark set in 1956, according to data collected since 1950.

The Gem State’s divorce rate hit 3.2 divorces per 1,000 people in 2024, the most recent full-year data available. The downward trend is expected to continue through 2025, according to Idaho Department of Health and Welfare spokesperson AJ McWhorter.

That’s down from a peak of 7.2 in 1978.

But the big question is why?

One of the reasons behind the downhill trajectory is that people are either delaying walking down the aisle or in more cases, opting out of the traditional milestone entirely, according to Kristin Snopkowski, professor and chair of the department of anthropology at Boise State University. In other words, you can’t get divorced if you haven’t gotten married, Snopkowski said.

The statistic that goes along with the declining divorce rate is the declining marriage rate. Idaho’s marriage rate has been dipping for decades, after peaking in 1966 at 24.6 marriages per 1,000 population.

In 1968, the rate fell precipitously to 16 per 1,000 and has steadily dropped since then to 7.0 and 7.1 in 2023 and 2024.

Why does putting off marriage matter?

Delaying marriage is associated with a reduced chance to get divorced, which is likely because people know better when they’re older what they want and who they are, Snopkowski told the Statesman.

Idaho couples get married at some of the youngest ages in the nation, but that’s still largely in their mid-to-late 20s, which is older than it has been in the past.

The delays spring from multiple sources. For example, some people are likely waiting because they are starting their careers, or others are holding out to find the right person, Snopkowski said.

And it’s not just when people get married; it’s who is getting married.

More highly educated people are more likely to get married, a strata of society less likely to split up, according to the Pew Research Center and Snopkowski. The age and education factors together suggest that contemporary marriages could be more selective and have better resources, Snopkowski said.

In other times, people conceptualized marriage as an economic union or a relationship necessary to have children. But when more people don’t see children as an “inevitability, marriage becomes much more optional,” Snopkowski said.

How marriage and divorce has changed

The way people think about marriage and divorce have shifted over the last century, Snopkowski said.

Throughout the 1900s, a movement toward individualism and a rethinking of marriage as about love and self-fulfillment had people leaving relationships if they weren’t still in love, Snopkowski said.

No-fault divorce laws swept the nation in the latter half of the 20th century (then-California Gov. Ronald Reagan signed the first one in 1969), including in Idaho, where the majority of lawmakers in 1971 voted to add irreconcilable differences as a reason for divorce. Both nationally and in the Gem State, the rate of people seeking divorces peaked around 1980, according to the Pew Research Center and data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Idaho’s divorce rate has been decreasing since 1978, when the rate topped out at 7.2 divorces per 1,000 people.

Snopkowski said she hasn’t seen any evidence that people are changing how they view divorce since then. Instead, the changing behaviors around marriage are what reversed that mid-century trend.

What Idaho divorce lawyers see

Even with the new lows, Lisa Fabreguette, an attorney who owns a law firm in Boise, pointed out that Idaho still has one of the highest divorce rates nationwide. Based on those numbers, Idaho has the second-highest in the nation, tied with Wyoming and behind only Nevada.

For the U.S. as a whole, marriage breakups stand at 2.4 per 1,000 population, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Fabreguette and another attorney said their practices are busy.

Katelynn Mitchell-Couey, partner at Boise’s Hooper Mitchell & Associates, said she’s still seeing lots of divorces as Idaho’s population grows. Idaho saw 6,420 divorces in 2024, according to the Health and Welfare data.

And the reasons are pretty familiar: infidelity, financial issues and different parenting styles, to name a few.

Even more change

But Mitchell-Couey said she sees a potential for change in Idaho’s divorce rates: a movement to change child custody laws.

Lawmakers this session introduced a series of bills that would overhaul child custody and family court — including changes that would codify equal custody arrangements as the default.

One prediction is that it could make divorces more expensive and make someone feel like if they get divorced they would automatically lose half their time with their children, therefore dissuading them from getting a divorce, Mitchell-Couey said.

State law right now merely says that “joint custody” is in the best interests of the children in a divorce proceeding and requires a “preponderance of evidence to the contrary” to deviate from that.

But one bill this year would have required “clear and convincing evidence of real harm or substantiated potential harm to the minor child,” in order to not award equal custody. However, equal custody wouldn’t be automatic under the bill if there’s “clear and convincing evidence” of domestic violence.

“You just can’t make claims. You have to have evidence of those claims,” one of the bill’s sponsors, Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, said, during a March introductory hearing.

Neither that nor another bill passed in 2026, but one sponsor, Sen. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, wrote on social media that child custody and family court bills would be “back even stronger” in future sessions.

After a similar law passed in Kentucky in 2018, divorces plummeted, according to the Wall Street Journal. One advocate suggested that was because some parents, faced with the prospect of seeing each other so much post-divorce, chose to work it out, the Journal reported.

But others said Kentuckians knew that equal custody meant their children could be alone with a violent partner and chose to stay in relationships to keep their kids safer.

“Of course we don’t want that,” Scott said, when asked about domestic violence issues from the Kentucky law. Equal custody would be a starting point, Nichols said.

Both Scott and Nichols told the Statesman they expect their bills would affect the divorce rate in Idaho if they became law, though that’s not their primary goal. Equal custody decreases the benefits to filing for divorce, the two said, speaking from Florida where they are attending an American Legislative Exchange Council meeting.

“Hopefully the bonus would also be for divorce rates to be lower,” Nichols said.