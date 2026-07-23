Fatal crash involving motorcycle shuts down portion of Trent in Spokane Valley

From staff reports

At least one person was killed in a Spokane Valley crash Thursday afternoon, troopers said.

The incident happened around 4:35 p.m. on Trent Avenue near mile marker 9, the Washington State Patrol said in a news release.

An unspecified type of car and a motorcycle collided. It was not clear which vehicle suffered a fatality or how many were killed.

Trent was closed from Pines to Evergreen Crossroads, WSP said, with no estimated time for reopening.

No additional details were immediately available.