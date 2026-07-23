Festival at Sandpoint hosts Andy Grammer, Switchfoot, Rick Springfield, Portugal. The Man, Joseph and much more

From staff reports

Festival at Sandpoint returns for another summer of bringing modern headliners and classic names to North Idaho.

Pop artist Andy Grammer will kick off the festivities next Thursday. The multiplatinum musician has an array of 2010s hits under his belt, such as “Honey, I’m Good,” “Good to Be Alive (Hallelujah),” “Don’t Give Up On Me,” and the adopted anthem of Washington State University, “Back Home.” He will be joined by pop band Walk Off the Earth.

Next Friday will feature Aaron Lewis & the Stateliners. Lewis was the founding vocalist of the rock band Staind before taking on a solo country career with the Stateliners, of which he is known for songs like “Am I The Only One,” “Someone,” “Bad Thing to Be Good At” and “Sinner,” featuring Willie Nelson.

Aug. 1 will invite alt-rock group Portugal. The Man from their Portland homestead. The group originally from Alaska has strong ties to the Inland Northwest and will bring favorites like “Feel It Still,” “Live in the Moment,” “Dummy” and “Denali.”

Joseph will round out the first weekend on Aug. 2. The sister trio from Portland has become known for their mix of pop and folk as well as songs like “White Flag,” “SOS (Overboard),” “Nervous System” and “Green Eyes.” They will be joined by local artists Sydney Dale as well as Hannah Meehan.

A few days later, George Thorogood & the Destroyers will kick off the second round of concerts on Aug. 5. The classic rocker continues to provide his bluesy sound and hits like “Bad to the Bone,” “I Drink Alone,” “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer,” “Move It On Over” and “Who Do You Love?” They will be joined by blues artist Robert Cray.

Country band Midland will bring a taste of Texas to Sandpoint on Aug. 6. The trio is known for their classic neo-traditional sound and favorites like “Drinkin’ Problem,” “Burn Out,” “Cheatin’ Songs” and “Marlboro Man.” They will be joined by fellow country artists Camden Morris and Remy Garrison.

On Aug. 7, alt-rockers Switchfoot will bring songs from their brand new album “Forever Now” as well as hits like “Dare You to Move,” “Only Hope,” “Meant to Live” and “Stars.” They will be joined by singer-songwriter Ethan Burdick.

Rick Springfield will perform his slew of classic hits, such as “Jessie’s Girl,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “Love Somebody” and “I’ve Done Everything for You,” on Aug. 8. He will be joined by Coeur d’Alene rock band the Buckley Storms.

Rounding out the festival on August 9 is “How to Train Your Dragon 2: In Concert.” The beloved animated film will be played in its entirety as the Festival at Sandpoint Orchestra performs the score by John Powell, led by local concertmaster Jason Moody and Morihiko Nakahara, resident conductor of the Spokane Symphony.

Ticket prices differ per concert and can be found through the festival website.