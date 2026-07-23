Former Zag, Mariners pitcher Gonzales completes ‘journey’ back to MLB

By Stephen Hunt The Spokesman-Review

ARLINGTON, Texas – For the first time in nearly two seasons, Marco Gonzales pitched in the big leagues.

Gonzales, 34, threw three innings for Texas, which had recalled him from Triple-A earlier in the day, in a 10-0 win against the White Sox on Tuesday to earn his first career save.

And understandably, the former Gonzaga right-hander who has pitched for the Cardinals, Mariners, and Pirates before injuries sidelined him for most of the past two seasons, was happy to return to such familiar surroundings.

“Yeah, it’s been a journey. A lot of times I didn’t think I’d even get close to getting back here,” Gonzales said. “To be honest, just happy to be throwing a ball pain-free. Had a lot of time where it wasn’t feeling good to be out there, so to just be free and compete, it’s liberating.”

In his three scoreless innings against the White Sox, Gonzales allowed two hits with two walks and two strikeouts, throwing 49 pitches – 31 for strikes. A Zag from 2011 and 2013, St. Louis drafted Gonzales 19th overall, and he made his big-league debut with the Cardinals in June of 2014. Gonzales appeared in 12 games for St. Louis, starting seven, between 2014 and 2017, before he was traded to the Mariners for outfielder Tyler O’Neill.

Gonzales was a Mariner from 2017 through 2023 and made 151 appearances, starting 148 games, before being traded in December of 2023 to Atlanta, which flipped him to Pittsburgh two days later. With the Pirates, he made seven appearances in 2024, the final one coming on Aug. 7, 2024, against the Padres.

That September, he had left forearm flexor tendon surgery, which began what was a long road back for the veteran righty who said he’s now pain-free for the first time since 2023. And as far as picking up his first career save, thanks to a three-inning save rule where saves can be awarded in blowouts, he isn’t complaining.

“I did not have that (getting my first career save) on my bingo card. I thought (starter) Kumar (Rocker) pitched the heck out of it tonight, and I thought he might keep going, Gonzales said. “Then, they were like ‘you’ve got the last three.’ I was like got to get it going.

“I guess the success (tonight) is part of it – it’s one day. It’s a great feeling, but an even better feeling is knowing that all that work I’ve put in – it was worth it. The guy that was sitting as a free agent rehabbing last year, just kicking dirt around, I wish he would just hold on a little bit longer and keep going.”

In February, Gonzales had signed a free-agent deal with San Diego and made 17 appearances for their Triple-A affiliate in El Paso before being released in mid-June. Texas took a flier on him about a week later, assigning him to their Triple-A club in Round Rock, Texas, which is near Austin. In four appearances for the Express, he was 1-0 with an 8.64 ERA, but those numbers tell only half the story of how he was feeling.

“Starting to (throw the ball well there late), yeah. I think the first half was to me, a lot of time where I felt I was having to give myself a bit of grace because it was still a rehab assignment in a way, still trying to get my arms and my legs underneath me,” Gonzales said. “But the last little bit since I’d come to Round Rock, I’ve really tried to go compete, let it loose, and see what I’ve got. Hopefully, I can hold onto this momentum.”

After losing to the White Sox 10-3 on Monday, Texas headed into this game needing to rest most of its bullpen arms, one reason why Gonzales being summoned was among several pregame roster moves.

And his new manager, Skip Schumaker, in his first season with Texas, couldn’t have been happier with how he pitched in his Rangers debut.

“I think it’s his first career save, which is kind of cool. Kind of a weird stat, quite honestly, I don’t really understand the three-inning save with the 10-run lead,” Schumaker said postgame. “It’s great for him. He’s a pro. I’ve seen him for a long time, throws strikes. That was the whole goal of getting him here, was to throw strikes to not get in a situation like we did yesterday. He fits right in in this clubhouse.”

Joining the Rangers reunites him with outfielder Brandon Nimmo, who he would play against and sometimes with while growing up in Colorado. Nimmo, a Wyoming native who Gonzales remembers as a scrawny kid who was fast, could hit the ball all over the diamond, and was a major pain to deal with as an opponent, was the Rangers’ marquee offseason acquisition coming over from the Mets in a trade for longtime second baseman Marcus Semien. And Rangers reliever Cole Winn, a fellow Colorado native, attended baseball camps held by Gonzales’ father.

“My dad’s been a baseball coach for a long time, still is. He was coaching me and Nimmo’s teams,” Gonzales said. “Cole (Winn) told me today that he was at one of our camps, and I was probably running around helping with the camp. It’s just wild. Cool stories to hear.”

And as one of the earlier members of the Gonzaga fraternity to reach the show, he’s happy to rejoin the active ranks of that group which currently includes Casey Legumina of the Rays and Troy Johnston of the Rockies. “Those guys were in elementary school when I was at Gonzaga,” Gonzales quipped. “I guess you’d have to ask them how it feels, that the old guy’s finally back and catching up to them. But yeah, I still have really heavy ties with Gonzaga and always will. It’s true to who I am.”

Over the last nearly two years, Gonzales leaned heavily on his family and friends who have been there for the ebbs and flows of his baseball career from the early days. “I don’t know that I was ever at the end of my rope. You always have doubts through the rehab process,” he said. “You don’t know what kind of pitcher you’re going to be on the other side, so I just always had hope but there were a lot of doubts through that process. I think my wife, first and foremost, our kids, I want them to see me play and obviously my family, my pops and my mom, my brother, everybody who’s followed along and shot me a text or given me a call to check in, all those people (gave me great support).”

Gonzales approach this year has been to just grip it and rip it every time he takes the mound, an approach which he plans on keeping going forward. And in an interesting twist, once the Rangers conclude their three-game series with the White Sox on Wednesday, the Mariners visit for a four-game series from Friday through Monday.

And yes, Gonzales knew who is next up for Texas after Chicago departs the Lone Star State.

“I know that. I guess it’s just a possibility,” he said. “Yeah, it will be what it will be. No hard feelings, I love everybody there.”

Stephen Hunt is a freelance writer based in Frisco, Texas.