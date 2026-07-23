Front Porch: It’s not obsessive, it’s just logical

By Stefanie Pettit For The Spokesman-Review

There’s been some discussion in my world lately about obsessive-compulsive disorder … and whether we may be tip-toeing up to it.

It’s really more about the growing importance in our lives of the logical order and placement of things, not so much the formal mental health condition in which uncontrollable and intrusive thoughts and repetitive behaviors can turn your life upside down (clinical OCD). At least, we hope so.

Still, it’s always something to consider, especially when it’s becoming more apparent that all things have a place – as well they should! – and that they should remain in that exact same spot until their presence is needed elsewhere. And not haphazardly put someplace else by kind but careless others who are not aware of the laws of this particular universe.

And when it comes to the sequence by which things take place, there is also a process.

Is this not ordained by the gods? Well, it should be.

On a very micro level, for example, there is a logical assignment to where things belong in the refrigerator (cupboards, pantry, etc.), dependent on how the shelves are configured and the whims of she-who-rules-the-kitchen. Once this is established, all others who are permitted access need to return to the original location the item removed for whatever use required.

In my fridge, the mustard lives on the third shelf of the door; the deli meat, in the top drawer of the main compartment; infrequently used condiments, door bottom shelf. I could make a sandwich or almost anything blindfolded at midnight, easy peasy.

But should the man with whom I’ve shared the last 59 years of my life (we just had an anniversary) decide to get something out of the refrigerator, there are two options for what happens next. If it’s something to be removed but not put back (an apple or protein drink, say), we’re good. But if it’s the bowl in which I keep hard-boiled eggs, it could accidentally be returned to its designated location (oh joy!) or it could be randomly placed in the first spot where he notices an opening (more likely).

Does he not understand the system, even after all these years?

I do not lay awake at night worrying about such matters, but they have become more, shall we say, important.

Earlier in life, I flew out of bed in the morning and got busy with the day, tidying up the room whenever I got to it. Now, I somehow feel a disturbance in the Force if I leave the bedroom without first making the bed.

Husband gets a pass there. That one’s on me.

And then there’s the dishwasher. Every dish has a designated place, as do utensils, bowls and the like. It’s not so much a control issue, but one of efficiency. Properly loaded, the dishwasher can be run every four or five days. Why would one not want to do that? Not just spouse, but sons who grew up in this house and now come to visit. This is not, as they say, rocket science.

And, yes, I do sneak back later to stealthily rearrange inappropriately placed items in the dishwasher

So much that is annoyingly awry in my little world to choose from, but I’ll conclude with the garbage. When it’s collected every Thursday, usually before day’s end, I’ll dump at the bottom of the emptied bin a bunch of pinecones – which Mother Nature has unloaded into my yard this year in copious numbers – or a layer of pine needles (also available from the same source). I do this before any new garbage from the house gets added.

I do admit this is a fairly new step in my life’s routine.

Now, I know we’re supposed to bag our household garbage, but that doesn’t always happen, and I don’t like wet and soggy things gunking up the bottom of the bin – hence the layer of what I guess is upside-down mulch.

We all have our peculiarities, and this is just one of mine … so don’t judge.

However, when my oldest son was visiting from overseas, he put out a bag of garbage. I asked if he laid down some pine cones first. He looked at me both quizzically and with surprise and said, with a smile, “How’s that OCD coming, Mom?”

Sorry. My garbage can, my rules. Though I did let it go, that time. I love my son more than my orderly trash.

Having discussed what seems to be the increasing logic of everything-in-its-place and proper order with a few select friends, we have concluded that, yes, we are getting older and perhaps a bit set in our ways, but that we are right nevertheless … and everyone else has yet to get onboard.

I wish they’d hurry up about it.

Voices correspondent Stefanie Pettit can be reached by e-mail at upwindsailor@comcast.net.