Gardening: Time to divide irises, daylilies

Pat Munts For The Spokesman-Review

Last week, I talked about starting a fall garden to take advantage of the cooling temperatures. Now it’s time to talk about dividing and transplanting bearded iris and daylilies and removing spent raspberry canes.

The cooler spring produced a long run of colorful iris. Now that the plants have had a chance to build up their root reserves for next year, it’s time to divide and transplant crowded clumps. Iris need to be divided every three to four years so they can bloom freely. When the clumps produce few flowers, it’s time to rejuvenate them.

To start the process, gently work a clump of iris out of the ground when a pitch fork or shovel. Work your way around the clump so you minimize breaking the rhizomes. The rhizomes are actually a thickened, horizontal underground stem that stores food for the plant. Once the rhizomes are out of the ground they will look like a tangled mess. Fresh new rhizomes will be plump and have a healthy clump of leaves attracted. Older roots will be slightly shriveled and pitted. Throw these out.

Choose the largest rhizome and gently break them away from the rest of the clump with their leaves attached. Trim the leaves back to a third to support the plant but not draw too many resources from the rhizome. Dig a shallow, flat hole and mound a little dirt up in the middle of the hole. Spread the roots out and place the rhizome on top of the mound. Cover with soil but leave the top of the rhizome right at the soil surface. If the rhizomes are buried too deep, they won’t bloom. Water them in and cover the area lightly with mulch. Plant clumps a foot or so apart to allow for growth.

Daylily transplanting is similar. Clumps can be divided every three to five years during the late summer into fall or early spring. Work a shovel around a clump to break it loose. With a sharp cutting tool like a root saw or an old bread knife, cut the clump apart into three or so pieces each with a large clump of roots and leaves. Replant the clumps so the crown of the plant is at the soil surface. Plant clumps 18 to 20 inches apart or move to another place in the garden.

Daylilies and iris are drought tolerant, but it’s best to keep the soil around transplants moist with the late summer heat. A light cover of mulch will help reduce evaporation. Wait to fertilize them until early spring.

As the single-crop raspberry canes finish fruit, you can cut them to the ground to give the new canes room to grow. Everbearing raspberry canes should be trimmed in late fall or winter. As you are cutting the canes back, also remove thin and short canes that aren’t likely to produce fruit. Tie up the canes to control sprawl and fertilize them with rhododendron fertilizer in the early spring. They like slightly acidic soil.