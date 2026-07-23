‘Heartbreaking loss.’ Red panda cub dies at California zoo

By Paris Barraza USA TODAY

A 2-week-old red panda cub was found dead at a zoo in Southern California, according to officials.

The Santa Barbara Zoo said Tuesday a red panda cub was found dead in its nest box next to its mother, Ruby, during a routine check.

“This is a heartbreaking loss for everyone – for those of us caring for Ruby and her cubs, for our entire Zoo team, for our community, and for the broader conservation efforts to protect these endangered red pandas,” said Dr. Julie Barnes, vice president of animal care and health, in a statement.

According to the zoo, red panda cubs are “very fragile” with an infant mortality rate of approximately 40%.

“We were really hoping that Ruby would be successful in rearing her two cubs, but we also know that infant mortality is very high in this species, particularly for first-time mothers,” Barnes said. “Our animal care and veterinary teams are now focused on giving the surviving cub the best possible chance and taking care of Ruby.”

The cause of death was not known as of Tuesday. A necropsy will be performed, according to the zoo.

Ruby, the first-time mother, “displayed normal and attentive maternal behaviors since giving birth,” the zoo said.

The zoo said it recently shared an update regarding the sibling of the deceased cub; The young red panda was determined not to be nursing adequately and required supportive care and bottle feeding.

“The surviving cub continues to receive around-the-clock care from the zoo’s animal care and veterinary teams in a temperature-controlled incubator, receiving supplemental fluids, antibiotics, along with a gradual transition to formula bottle-feeding,” the zoo said.

The zoo added that while it’s always the goal for animals to be raised by their parents, human intervention is sometimes necessary to give them the best possible chance of survival.

They’re working with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Red Panda Species Survival Plan and “consulting with red panda experts at accredited zoos across North America to help guide the cub’s ongoing care.”

Red panda parents Ruby and Raj welcomed the twin cubs on July 2, the first red pandas born at the zoo in several decades, according to the zoo.