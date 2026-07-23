Ken Pomeroy will bring Oklahoma Americana to the District Bar ahead of upcoming projects

Ken Pomeroy with two of her greatest inspirations, vast natural surroundings and her dog Wrango. (Courtesy of Kali Spitzer)

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

Ahead of her upcoming EP and unannounced new record, Ken Pomeroy reflects on her Oklahoma heritage and sophomore album “Cruel Joke.”

At 6 years of age, Pomeroy heard John Denver for the first time, and the music of the legendary singer-songwriter would alter the course of her life forever.

“I was just super infatuated with how his music made me feel,” Pomeroy said. “I wanted to do that for other people.”

Pomeroy began writing music on her own as a form of expression and means of sorting her inner emotions. Her Cherokee heritage naturally led Pomeroy to storytelling while the Oklahoma landscape helped shape her sound. She has always felt a strong connection to the nature of vast, sweeping plains while remaining aware of the many variables that build the place she calls home.

“It has its ups and downs for sure, it has the pros and cons,” Pomeroy said. “Overall, it’s a really unique place with a lot of history, good and bad, and I think that shines through in my songwriting.”

Pomeroy released her second full-length album, “Cruel Joke,” in May last year. The melancholy-filled project, featuring a wailing pedal steel guitar and acoustic guitars echoing into the vast sonic landscape, was primarily written over the course of Pomeroy’s teenage years.

“The songwriting is from when I was 13 to 20, so it’s such a vast time period where the songs came to life,” Pomeroy said. “It’s kind of capturing growth in my songwriting.”

A year and some change since “Cruel Joke” was released, Pomeroy remains proud of the project and appreciates the lessons the process taught her, but is more than ready to move onto the next.

One of those lessons came from the track “Wrango,” which was written about and named after Pomeroy’s adopted dog. Despite Pomeroy’s love for the song, people she worked with prior to joining her current label didn’t want the song on the record, resulting in Pomeroy and her musical partner Dakota McDaniel fighting for the track and learning to take a stand for their own artistic vision.

“It’s hard when you have too many cooks in the kitchen,” Pomeroy said. “We learned to trust our gut instead of trying to follow trends or trying to follow people trying to tell us what to do in that kind of way. Obviously, we can accept some constructive criticism and ideas and stuff, but also, we don’t have to.”

The first of Pomeroy’s upcoming releases is an EP set for Aug. 21, “Tonight’s News.” The six-track project primarily features covers, from “Deportee” by Oklahoma’s folk troubadour Woody Guthrie and Jackson Browne’s “Late for the Sky” to “This Old Guitar” by her original musical hero, John Denver. The first track and one of Pomeroy’s all-time favorite songs has already been released, a cover of David Rawlings and Gillian Welch’s classic, “Look at Miss Ohio.”

“It’s a grouping of songs that I have played since I was a kid and some new covers that we were inspired by and just kind of wanting to do some different types of instrumentation on some classic songs,” Pomeroy said before specifically speaking on “Look at Miss Ohio.” “Gillian and David are such a huge, huge inspiration for Dakota and I, the way we play and even the way we produce things. It’s just an honor to be able to, I mean, at least try to do the song justice.”

Her second upcoming project is an unannounced new album, tentatively set for release early next year. In comparison to “Cruel Joke,” which was technically written over the course of a number of years, Pomeroy wrote the album over a much shorter, more restricted amount of time.

“That was the first time that I’ve ever had to write songs with a time stipulation, so that was also a learning experience as well,” Pomeroy said. “But they always say your first record takes a million years to make and then your second record you have six months.”

Pomeroy believes the upcoming album is a large jump from her previous, particularly in terms of musicianship and artistic ability. Recorded in Chicago’s the Loft studio (created by alt-country pioneers Wilco), Pomeroy’s band tracked most of the album altogether, sitting in one big circle, to capture their organic, live sound properly.

“It’s kind of a world of improvement,” Pomeroy said. “I feel like it’s very genuine. And there are a lot of different songs on there that I’m a little scared of how people are going to react, but at the end of the day I guess I’m young!”