Lake City Playhouse’s ‘Mean Girls’ shows that anyone can be bullied – and be a bully

By Azaria Podplesky For The Spokesman-Review

“On Wednesdays, we wear pink.” “Get in, loser. We’re going shopping.” “She doesn’t even go here!”

Even if you’ve never seen “Mean Girls” in any medium (movie, musical or movie musical), you’re likely able to connect those quotations to the franchise, so widespread as the story is in pop culture.

Karlin Kahler, who is directing Lake City Playhouse’s production of “Mean Girls,” recognized this and decided to open her first rehearsal by asking everyone, even if they hadn’t seen the movie, to share their favorite “Mean Girls” quote.

“They were coming up with stuff that I was like ‘Oh my gosh, how did I not remember that quote?’ ” she said. “There’s just so many.”

“Mean Girls” features a book by Tina Fey, lyrics by Nell Benjamin and music by Jeff Richmond. It’s based on the 2004 film of the same name, which was also written by Fey. The film was based on Rosalind Wiseman’s novel “Queen Bees and Wannabes.”

“Mean Girls” opens Friday and runs through Aug. 2 at Lake City Playhouse. Audience members are encouraged to wear pink to the Thursday show.

The musical opens with high schoolers Janis Ian (Lorelai Provolt) and Damian Hubbard (Kai Campbell) speaking directly to the audience as they introduce Cady Heron (Cate Shelton-Jenck), the new girl at school.

Heron and her parents have moved from Kenya to Chicago, and she soon realizes that those deemed different are not immediately accepted by the rest of the school. Try as she might to fit in, no one seems to care. Seeing this, Ian and Hubbard attempt to help Heron find her clique, describing to her, among others, the Plastics, aka the cream of the high school crop.

The trio – “Queen Bee” Regina George (Ijah Moore), eager-to-please Gretchen Weiners (Stevie Astudillo) and dumb blond Karen Smith (Kalli DeLeonard) – decide that Heron will eat lunch with them that week. Heron tells Ian and Hubbard, and the pair tell Heron to report back on everything they say.

Later in AP Calculus, Heron meets and falls for Aaron Samuels (Declan Sheehan) before being offered a spot in the Mathletes club by a student named Kevin (Rue Longson). George insults Kevin to make him leave, which Heron believes is George’s way of protecting her. Ian, however, warns Heron that George is not to be trusted.

As Heron learns more about the Plastics and the power they hold over their classmates, and even gets into some mean girl behavior of her own, she learns that being a Plastic isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

“Mean Girls” also stars Jude Amdal, Jillian Droll, Lexi Gibson, Lee Hector, Juliet Hunt, Marie Hunt, Sawyer McCrummen, Jared McDougall, Jacob McGaughey, Nicholas Morgan, Sydni Morin, Delaney Utigard, Mihret Washington, Ryan Wasson, Kari Wilsey and Abigail Zimmerman.

The musical is directed by Kahler, music directed by Jolena Long and choreographed by Delaney Kahler.

Karlin Kahler has been performing practically since she was born. She’s been directing since she walked into the principal’s office while a student at the Community School, then 14 years old with “brazen, delusional confidence,” and said simply, “It’s time that I direct a play.”

The rehearsal process for that show wasn’t without speed bumps, but envisioning a production came naturally to Kahler.

“It’s the leadership and ‘How do you manage people and do that with kindness?’ ” Kahler said. “I think as a teenager, I was a little like, ‘Why isn’t everyone doing everything right?’ Learning how to work with artists and allow them to bring themselves to a show has been a huge and amazing journey over the last 13 years.”

Kahler’s principal let her direct a show each year she was a student then brought her on to teach theater at the school for four years after she graduated.

After so much experience in an educational setting, which includes teaching youth camps at Spokane Civic Theatre, Kahler was interested in working with adults. With perfect timing, Lake City Playhouse Artistic Director Brooke Wood asked Kahler if she would be interested in directing “Mean Girls.”

Kahler grew up watching “Mean Girls” and said she’s a girly girl through and through. She is also aware of just how many talented women there are in the theater community and knew she could build a standout cast for this show.

Kahler said the musical does a good job of being a standalone story while also making references to the movie that fans in the audience will want to hear. There were several moments during rehearsal where she told an actor, “That’s a moment for the people who love the movie. Don’t let that drop. That’s important.”

Some things have been updated though.

Where the film was a response to the rise in bullying between teen girls, the musical comes as a response to bullying through social media.

Some of the language of the show has also been updated. In the film, there is a scene where Karen, played by Amanda Seyfried, asks Cady, played by Lindsay Lohan, “If you’re from Africa, why are you white?,” which pigeonholes the casting of Heron.

That line doesn’t appear in the musical’s book though, so a person of color can play Heron.

“By taking out that line, they really opened up the show to be about anybody, to be about whoever your community presents to you, and who makes up your community,” she said.

Out of the seven lead roles, five of them are played by women of color.

While some things have changed, others have stayed the same. The fashion, for example, calls back to the 2010s, when the musical was released, and Y2K fashion trends.

Kahler didn’t have her cast share their bullying stories, as one of the messages of the show is that everyone has experienced bullying at some point or another, but Kahler made sure there were no actual “mean girls” in the cast and crew.

“It’s important that in a show like this, where the characters do have to do really heinous things, that they are safe and can come off stage after those moments and give each other a high-five or a hug, and say ‘Good job,’ and know that that’s not real,” Kahler said.

Kahler feels like in a lot of movies about bullying, the protagonist is a faultless victim and the bullies are terrible people. What “Mean Girls” does is show that everyone has the ability to hurt each other.

George, the Queen Bee, even says at one point, “They forgot I was a human person. I’ve actually been a human person this whole time.”

That scene was cut from the movie but brought back for the musical, which Kahler appreciates because it shows the seemingly unflappable George’s vulnerable side.

She also likes that the show gives the characters agency and extends that to the audience as well.

“It also asks the audience to have agency as well with their words and their actions, and to think about how they can affect people, and also to think about how they can be influenced by others to maybe do things that are out of their character or that they would like to think are out of their character,” she said.