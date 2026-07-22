‘Late Show’ sign from Colbert’s NYC set now on display at West Hollywood French bistro

By Theresa Braine New York Daily News

The unmistakable illuminated “Late Show” sign that once presided over Stephen Colbert’s set in midtown Manhattan, New York, has found its way to West Hollywood, where it is delighting diners at a French bistro.

The 12-by-8.5-foot sign that hung above the stage at the Ed Sullivan Theater on Broadway was one of numerous items Colbert auctioned off as his 11-year reign on late night television wound down in May.

Proceeds went to World Central Kitchen, the disaster-relief food aid organization founded and helmed by chef José Andrés. Colbert presented him with a nearly $2.5 million check during the penultimate episode of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in May.

Six weeks after Colbert’s final episode, the sign appeared atop WeHo Bistro, a French restaurant on La Cienega Boulevard in West Hollywood.

“When we learned the sign was being auctioned to benefit World Central Kitchen, we knew it should remain somewhere it could continue to be seen, appreciated, and shared with everyone,” owner Jeff Douek wrote in a June 29 Instagram post announcing the acquisition. “We’re incredibly honored to welcome this special piece of late-night television history to WeHo Bistro. Thank you, Stephen Colbert, for the laughter, intelligence, kindness, and magic you’ve shared with all of us over the years.”

After losing an initial bidding war, Douek got another chance when the first winner did not close the deal. In a second round, the restaurateur prevailed over 169 other bidders to snag the sign for $102,100, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Until last Wednesday the sign was perched atop the restaurant’s roof, flashing lights and all. Then, as scheduled, it was moved inside the restaurant, “where everyone will be able to enjoy it for years to come,” Douek said in his post. “Once it’s in place, stop by, take a photo, and share a little of that late-night magic with us.”