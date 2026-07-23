Law enforcement notified of Spokane man impersonating firefighter

Spokane Valley Fire Department officials have notified law enforcement regarding a man who is impersonating a firefighter on social media.

The man claims to be a wildland firefighter for Spokane Valley Fire Department Engine 6. In his social media posts, in which he is dressed as a firefighter, he discusses the job.

“I have been working the fire over by I-90 for over a week now,” he said in one of his videos. “For those that say I ain’t a wildland firefighter, I am. I’ve been fighting this fire for over a week.”

There have been no recent wildfires in the area where the video was recorded.

Spokane Valley Fire Department has confirmed the man is not a member of the agency.

“As the fire chief of the Spokane Valley Fire Department (a fire district), we do not have any volunteers,” said Frank Soto, the department’s fire chief. “This person is not a firefighter within our agency … we have notified law enforcement.”

Under Washington state law, impersonating a public servant with intent to defraud another or for any other unlawful purpose is criminal impersonation in the first degree, a Class C felony.

SVFD has not yet pursued action outside of notifying law enforcement, but “will be keeping an eye on this situation,” said Patrick Erikson, Spokane Valley Fire Department spokesman.

Erikson advises citizens to inform their fire department if they believe someone is impersonating a firefighter.

“Notify your local fire department if you have concerns about someone potentially impersonating a member of the fire department or any fire personnel,” he said.