Letters for Thursday, July 23

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Write-in candidate stands against data centers

Unlike most candidates, Rachelle Miller wasn’t planning to run for office. She was as shocked as the rest of us that large scale data centers are coming to Spokane County. She heard the outcry from the community and observed what is happening across the country. She saw there was a need and stepped up to help us manage data centers by running for Position 4 on the Spokane County Commission. That’s a leader I trust!

I agree with Rachelle’s concerns about data centers, including impacts to water, health, environment and our wallets. I grew up in an area where health impacts from large industries impacted neighbors. I’m concerned about the potential health risks of data centers.

Data centers generate noise levels that exceed 90 decibels, which is harmful to our hearing and restful sleep. Large AI data centers use massive amounts of water for cooling, and the discharge can be warmer, more chemically treated and more sediment-heavy than what can be safely absorbed. We are just beginning to understand the effects of PFAS that have contaminated our groundwater/river for decades. We can’t again blindly trust corporations to prioritize our health.

Responsible leadership means asking hard questions about how these projects affect our water, the rivers, and the long-term health of our community. We need commissioners who understand these risks and will fight for our rights. Rachelle Miller will do just that!

Join me to assure that Spokane County is not for sale!

Shelly Smith

Liberty Lake

Cathcart right for the job of auditor

I worked with Councilman Cathcart on the Spokane Employees’ Retirement Board and was very impressed. Mr. Cathcart knows what he does not know and asks pertinent questions until he understands the issue. That alone is a rare trait in politics these days. Once he understood the issue, he made meaningful contributions to the financial discussions at hand. He does his own thinking and reaches his own conclusions unaffected by politics and outside pressures.

Mr. Cathcart is a leader on the City Council. His ability to work with others, including the progressives on the council, to get things accomplished is more important than technical knowledge about the ins and outs of accounting. The auditor position is the manager, not the worker. While Ms. Gee is, I’m sure, competent, the office requires more than a two-year-old bachelor’s degree and a couple of years of tax preparation. Mr. Whitaker has the accounting and financial experience, and I applaud his sense of ethics. I question his politics given the endorsements he has received. I am not convinced he would withstand pressure from this group, the Republican Party, and Matt Brown, mayor of Yakima, who obviously supports him, as indicated in the July 17 Spokesman article.

The anonymous mailer and website are disgusting, unethical attempts to affect a Spokane election by outsiders such as Brown. They are an egregious interference in our election process. Michael Cathcart working with the Democrats to move Spokane forward should be something to applaud, not condemn.

Dean Kiefer

Spokane

Luc Jasmin III has the right priorities

I am pleased to endorse Luc Jasmin III for State Representative, 2nd position, for the 3rd Legislative District and do so without reservation.

Luc’s 20 years living in our community have been well spent improving the lives of others. His positions on housing, healthcare, transportation and affordability reflect my own priorities and mesh with my values. His experience in state government and demonstrated ability to collaborate will enable him to effectively act on these priorities.

He is endorsed by over 35 organizations and a long list of community leaders and residents. One of the best ways I have of deciding on who will receive my vote is to listen to those who are endorsing, supporting and contributing to the candidate. Candidates who largely fund their own races won’t have the benefit of community support and collaboration should they be elected. I urge voters to read and listen carefully to Luc’s endorsements. And I especially hope that our younger voters will inform themselves and participate. They have the most at stake.

Ken Briggs

Spokane