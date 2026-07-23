Report: Longtime staff member Jorge Sanz leaving Gonzaga for North Carolina

The Gonzaga coaches bench watch in silence after losing to Tennessee 80-90 at the Legend of Basketball charity game at the Comerica Center in Frisco Texas Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)

The list of priorities for Gonzaga before the 2026-27 season now includes replacing a key staff member who played a big role in the team’s nonconference scheduling and international recruiting efforts.

Jorge Sanz, who doubled as an assistant coach and director of basketball operations at Gonzaga, is leaving Mark Few’s program to join Michael Malone’s new coaching staff at North Carolina, The Spokesman-Review learned.

Sanz’s departure was first reported Thursday morning by the House of Krause Substack. The longtime assistant didn’t share his next destination but announced his departure from Gonzaga in a farewell message posted to his social media platforms.

“Eight seasons ago, I was given the incredible opportunity to become part of something truly special,” Sanz wrote. “Today, as I step away, I’m filled with gratitude, pride, and countless memories that I’ll carry with me for the rest of my life.

“… While this chapter is coming to an end, my appreciation for Gonzaga Basketball will never fade. This program has shaped me in more ways than I can express, and my family and I will forever be proud to have represented this institution.”

Sanz has been on Gonzaga’s coaching staff since 2018 after previously working at Florida Atlantic University as a video coordinator and assistant coach. He’s been Gonzaga’s Director of Operations since 2019 and was promoted to an assistant coaching role in 2023.

At North Carolina, Sanz will work under Malone, who replaced Hubert Davis as the Tar Heels’ coach earlier this year. Malone made a move to the college ranks after a 10-year stint with the Denver Nuggets, leading the franchise to an NBA championship in 2022-23.

A native of Zaragoza, Spain, Sanz has been integral to Gonzaga’s international recruiting efforts, especially in the wake of former assistant Tommy Lloyd’s departure to Arizona.

Sanz played a key role in helping Gonzaga land former point guard Mario Saint-Supery from Spain last year and was instrumental in the program’s recruitment of Arizona State center Massamba Diop, one of the top players available in the transfer portal this past spring, and Real Madrid forward Izan Almansa, who committed to the Zags in May.

As a director of operations, Sanz also helped the Zags assemble their nonconference schedules, primarily working with the mid- and low-major programs that visit McCarthey Athletic Center in November and December.

Sanz has also helped Gonzaga integrate advanced analytics into the program’s game-day strategy and training methods.

A graduate of Florida Atlantic, Sanz has also worked in various capacities with Spanish youth teams, helping guide the country’s U-17 team to a silver medal at the 2022 FIBA World Cup and also serving as an assistant on the U-18 team that won a silver medal at the 2022 FIBA World Cup.

Sanz’s departure arrives at a juncture in the offseason when the Zags are still trying to fill multiple spots on the roster, including the one vacated by Saint-Supery, who unexpectedly left GU two weeks ago to sign a four-year contract with Spanish club Valencia. As of today, the Zags have just eight players signed for 2026-27 and could fill up to seven more scholarships before the season begins.