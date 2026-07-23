Magnificent 7 Lose $767 Billion as AI Skeptics Dump Tech Stocks

By Ryan Vlastelica Washington Post

The Magnificent Seven group of megacap technology stocks is on track for its biggest one-day drop since the tariff tantrum in April 2025 as results from Alphabet Inc. and Tesla Inc. are casting doubt on the durability of the artificial intelligence trade that has powered the stock market for more than three years.

The Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Index was down 4.8% midway through Thursday’s session, wiping out roughly $767 billion in market valuation. The declines were led by Tesla and Alphabet, who spooked Wall Street with their earnings on Wednesday. Alphabet raised its capital spending forecast to as much as $205 billion this year, while Tesla’s profits came in far below expectations and Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk told investors that 2026 will be “a massive capex year.”

“The real problem is the amount of spend that’s going on,” said Ken Mahoney, chief executive officer of Mahoney Asset Management. “No one knows what the return on investment is.”

The macro backdrop, including oil prices rising as the war with Iran escalates, is increasingly the pressure on these stocks, he added.

“It’s the perfect storm,” Mahoney said.

The selloff is coming as investors grow increasingly cautious about the massive sums that Big Tech firms are spending to build out their AI infrastructure. The index is now down 11% from a record hit in late May, erasing $2 trillion in market value.

Wednesday’s earnings reports fed into those concerns. While Google-parent Alphabet posted encouraging results featuring robust growth in its cloud-computing business, it’s spending forecast was more than expected, even though Alphabet had telegraphed the increase when it raised capital in early June. The $45 billion it spent in the second quarter turned its cash flow negative for the first time as a public company.

“That suggests there’s a lot more risk in the stock now than there was before, when it was a cash-generation machine,” said Jason Lemire, chief investment officer at Bold Wealth Partners.

Meanwhile, Musk said that Tesla “should be spending on capex as fast as we can - spend as fast as we can without it being too wasteful.”

Tesla shares plunged 13% on Thursday, their biggest intraday drop since June 2025, and Alphabet sank 7.3% to its lowest since April. Other major AI spenders also fell, with Microsoft Corp. down 3.1%, Amazon.com Inc. sinking 5% and Meta Platforms Inc. declining 4.7%. All three report earnings next week.

While every member of the Magnificent Seven fell on Thursday, Nvidia Corp. and Apple Inc. had the shallowest declines.

Apple has largely sat out the AI spending spree, something that investors have lately been rewarding. Its shares have gained 11% this month and 18% this year. Nvidia’s stock is lagging the semiconductor group this year as attention turns to memory chipmakers like Micron Technology Inc. and Sandisk Corp., whose products are crucial to AI data centers. But its remains up 13% in 2026.