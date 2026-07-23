Man dead in North Spokane County motorcycle crash

A man was killed Tuesday when his motorcycle went off road just north of Milan, Washington.

The man, identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s office as Eugene Ford, had been driving north along Milan Elk Road at speeds witnesses estimated around 90 mph before crashing into a sign at the Eloika Road intersection, a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said.

Ford, 37, had been wearing a helmet at the time of the crash but no other protective gear, the release said. Passersby began CPR on him before firefighters took over. Life Flight responded, but Ford was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner’s office said his death was an accident caused by blunt force injuries.

In 2023, Ford lost two children and two dogs in a Millwood house fire caused by a discarded cigarette, The Spokesman-Review reported previously. A GoFundMe raised $240 for Ford’s funeral and cremation expenses as of 2 p.m. Thursday.