Mariners need stars to deliver during crucial AL West showdown

By Adam Jude Seattle Times

SEATTLE – An offensive malaise that has defined the Mariners’ season has reached a nadir over the past month.

On June 12, the Mariners’ bats broke loose in a 10-2 series-opening opening victory over the Nationals in Washington, D.C.

In 32 games since then, though, the Mariners have been the worst offense in MLB.

They have hit just 28 home runs in those 32 games – the fewest of any team – and are hitting .208 collectively with a .610 OPS.

For all the backlash about the piggyback pitching plan and all the second-guessing about bullpen usage, the Mariners have one obvious flaw: They can’t hit.

A day before the start of their most important road trip of the season, the Mariners on Thursday announcing the firing of assistant hitting coach Bobby Magallanes, a longtime collaborator of hitting coach Kevin Seitzer.

Seitzer will remain on staff, along with senior hitting director Edgar Martinez, but the club’s decision to dismiss Magallanes is a clear attempt to shake awake the Mariners’ slumping middle-of-the-lineup sluggers.

“The pitching is giving us a chance,” manager Dan Wilson said after a 5-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday. “Offensively we’ve made some adjustments here on the homestand. … They’re all big games at this point. This a big road trip and getting a chance for us to really find some consistency on offense is going to be a priority.”

After a follow-up question, Wilson declined to offer specific on the nature of the team’s offensive adjustments. Whatever they are, they certainly haven’t provided any consistent production.

Through 103 games, the Mariners rank 29th out of 30 MLB clubs with an average of 4.03 runs per game. They are dead last in batting average (.229) and slugging percentage (.377).

The lineup has been especially dreadful of late, and the offensive downturn could not come at a worse time.

On Friday, the Mariners (51-52) begin a four-game series at the AL West-leading Texas Rangers (51-51), before they travel to Los Angeles early next week for a series against the two-time reigning World Series champions Dodgers.

With the MLB trade deadline just 10 days away, questions about the state of the Mariners’ offense persist, and there aren’t any obvious short-term fixes available.

Leadoff hitter Brendan Donovan (groin), on the injured list since mid-May, remains on his minor-league rehab assignment, with no certain timeline for his return to the around.

More than anything, the Mariners need their All-Star-caliber sluggers – Julio Rodríguez (.747 OPS), Josh Naylor (.682 OPS) and Cal Raleigh (.573 OPS), in particular – to start hitting to their potential.

Last weekend, after the Mariners came out of the All-Star break with an embarrassing 7-0 loss to the Giants, players came together to reemphasize “the little things,” as Raleigh said, that were so vital to their AL West title chase a year ago.

“Sometimes, just like in life, things can get a little cloudy and sometimes you can start overthinking it, thinking maybe it’s my swing, maybe it’s this or that,” Raleigh said. “In reality, you’ve just got to go out there and play hard and play the game the right way.

“Ultimately, we have the talent and the personnel in this room – we know we can get wins; we know we can make it far in the postseason. We can do all this stuff, but it’s about showing up and doing those things (consistently).”

The Mariners appeared to have turned a corner after their third consecutive win Monday, with Raleigh’s grand slam serving as one of the highlights of the season. At that point, the Mariners had climbed back over .500 and inched a half-game ahead of the Rangers atop the division.

Over the next two days, though, the M’s reverted back to their offensive ineptitude, combining for just five runs in back-to-back losses to a last-place Reds team.

There have been a few encouraging signs this week.

Rodríguez returned from the concussion injured list last Saturday (and then an unspecific leg issue that forced him out of the game Monday). He homered on Tuesday and smoked two hard hits on Wednesday, both with exit velocities of more than 109 mph on Wednesday. Perhaps the star center fielder’s annual second-half surge has begun?

Naylor hasn’t homered since June 12, but he’s had multiple hits in three of his last four games. The Mariners could certainly use the version of Naylor that they acquired in the second half last year.

And Raleigh’s grand slam Monday, hitting from the right side, was a welcome chance for him to exhale in what has been the most challenging season of his career.

“Still a ways to go,” Raleigh said. “But just try to keep stacking good at-bats and trying to take the positive from each game of, What did I do well today? Did I help the team win? And ultimately that’s really all I care about.”

With first place on the line in the AL West, the Rangers will roll out their top four starting pitchers against the Mariners in this wrap-around weekend series: left-hander MacKenzie Gore on Friday, followed by right-handers Nathan Eovaldi, Jacob deGrom and Kumar Rocker.

The Mariners will counter with four of their best: Bryce Miller, Bryan Woo, Logan Gilbert and George Kirby, in that order.