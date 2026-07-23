Melissa Etheridge joins forces with Wynonna Judd after new album release

Melissa Etheridge performs at YouTube Theater on July 26, 2024 in Inglewood, Calif. She is joining Wynonna Judd at the Northern Quest Resort and Casino on Saturday. (Getty Images)

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

Fresh off the release of her new album – featuring a dream collaboration with Chris Stapleton – Melissa Etheridge has combined forces with Wynonna Judd for the Raised on Radio Tour.

When “Rise” was released in March, it was Etheridge’s first record since “One Way Out” in 2021. Even then, she considers that project her “pandemic album” because the nine tracks had been recorded and were simply unreleased – meaning it had been a number of years since Etheridge properly wrote and recorded a full-length record for “The Medicine Show” in 2019.

What brought the 1995 chart-topping “I’m the Only One” singer back to the creative headspace? Primarily, it was the slew of lessons life had thrown at her.

“It’s really been since 2018 that I hadn’t sat down and wrote about my life,” Etheridge said. “So many things have happened. I’ve had loss and lived and learned. … A couple years ago I felt like, OK, I want to, I want to go through the process again of writing and recording and having a piece of material that I can share with people.”

Before the recording process began, Etheridge knew she wanted to combine her classic rock sound with country and Americana, where she first cut her teeth. Etheridge’s first musical experiences came from playing in country-western bands as a teenager.

Etheridge also knew she wanted to channel the specific country-rock sound of the 1970s, that of Southern California and famed groups like the Eagles and Fleetwood Mac. While in search of the right producer to help make her vision come to life, the name Shooter Jennings came into the mix. The son of famed outlaw country musician Waylon Jennings, he has explored a variety of sounds on his own accord while also becoming a staple producer that has worked with the likes of Washington ’s own Brandi Carlile, Turnpike Troubadours, Charley Crockett and more.

“He has that rock and roll background but his heritage is definitely country,” Etheridge said. “That man is so full of life and he’s so talented and he loves music so much, it was just such a pleasure to work with him.”

Featured on the record is a collaboration with multi-Grammy Award-winner Chris Stapleton on the track “The Other Side of Blue.” Etheridge has wanted to work with Stapleton since she first heard his specific rasp over a decade ago and has long respected him.

Although Etheridge has always been picky about who she works with, she reached out to Stapleton in hopes of at least writing together. While in Nashville, they met with guitars in hand and asked about each other’s personal lives first and foremost. Through this conversation, they spoke of family and Etheridge the loss of her eldest son. The result was a song about navigating grief and trying to find happiness after times of hardship.

“He said, ‘Oh Melissa, I’m so sorry,’ and I said, ‘No, Chris, he was my greatest teacher,’ ” Etheridge said. “And that’s when Chris said, ‘Melissa, you talk in song,’ and that’s the first line of the song we wrote together.

“It’s one of my favorite things I’ve ever done.”

Just a few months after the release of her 17th studio album, Etheridge is joining longtime friend Wynonna Judd for the “Raised on Radio Tour,” which will bring them to Northern Quest Resort & Casino on Saturday. Although Judd has a distinctly country sound and Etheridge has primarily made a career off rock, she has noticed quite a bit of overlap from the loving crowds.

“It’s so much fun. We’ve wanted to do this for years; we’ve always talked about it. I’m so glad that our schedules and everything finally worked,” Etheridge said. “When we get out there on stage, the audience is just on fire, they love it!”

Etheridge performed at the Spokane Opera House in 1995 and has played Northern Quest a handful times through “all kinds of weather.” Although difficult to pinpoint, Etheridge has experienced the passion for rock the Pacific Northwest holds first hand, helping result in her love for the area.

“The Northwest, you guys love your rock and roll,” Etheridge said. “I’ve had a real steady support and connection with the whole state of Washington, and so I always look forward to coming up there.”