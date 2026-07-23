More than 300 birds rescued from Baltimore exotic bird shop after investigation

Bridget Byrne and Christopher Scarglato The Baltimore Sun

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter took in more than 300 birds from a Highlandtown neighborhood exotic animal shop following an investigation, a Baltimore City Health Department representative confirmed to The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore’s animal control office responded to a 311 complaint last Friday about a business — Loros Exoticos Baltimore — with unsanitary conditions and ill birds, BCHD said.

The office investigated the shop and removed 47 birds that required immediate medical care. Over the past week, animal control staff removed hundreds of birds from the business, the representative added.

The large number of animals forced BARCS to convert its training area into a medical triage space, according to a BARCS Facebook post.

Veterinary teams from the National Aquarium and The Maryland Zoo are helping provide care for the birds.

Loros Exoticos Baltimore wasn’t immediately available for comment.

———————-