People’s Pharmacy: Antibiotic ointment cures foot odor

By Joe Graedon, M.S., and Teresa Graedon, Ph.D. King Features Syndicate

Q. It was suggested that I apply a thin coat of antibacterial ointment on my feet when they get smelly. One application keeps the smell away from my feet for months.

A. We have been intrigued to learn that over-the-counter antibiotic ointments such as Polysporin (bacitracin and polymyxin B) can sometimes help against nail fungus. That’s because some nail infections are bacterial rather than fungal (Journal of the American Podiatric Medical Association, March 1, 2021).

Your report suggests that bacteria may also contribute to some cases of foot odor. People should be aware that neomycin, found in Neosporin, may trigger an allergic reaction (contact dermatitis).

Q. Why do doctors prescribe so much gabapentin without warning people that it could be bad for their brains? My husband and I have both been prescribed large amounts by several doctors with instructions to take it three times daily.

I’m so glad I looked up potential side effects and found that it can increase the chance of dementia or mild cognitive impairment. This is one drug we won’t be taking.

A. Gabapentin is the most frequently prescribed pain medicine in the U.S., although the Food and Drug Administration has only approved its use for epilepsy and post-shingles pain (postherpetic neuralgia). Nervous system side effects include drowsiness, dizziness, abnormal thinking and amnesia.

A recent systematic review in the journal Drugs & Aging (June 22, 2026) concluded that “Gabapentinoid use was associated with modestly higher estimated odds of ADRD (Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia) in pooled observational data.” This does not demonstrate a cause-and-effect relationship. However, the authors urge colleagues to exercise caution when prescribing gabapentin for “off-label” use. That would include most pain relief prescriptions.

Q. I recently began taking atorvastatin for high LDL cholesterol. I haven’t been tested yet to see how it’s working, but I have had a weird side effect.

My butt got really itchy. My stool was a little softer, but not diarrhea. I have a bidet, so I feel confident that everything stays pretty clean down there. But the itching interfered with my sleep. Hydrocortisone and zinc oxide paste helped a little.

Then, I ran out of my pills and couldn’t get a refill for several days over a long holiday weekend. After about three days, the itching was gone.

I am hesitant to start back on the statin and wonder if a lower dose might have fewer side effects. Are there other formulations of statins that might not have this effect? I am concerned about my high LDL and will ask my doctor about testing for LP(a).

A. Itching is not listed as a common side effect of atorvastatin, not to mention itching in that specific body part. Nevertheless, Polish investigators have found an association between statins and itching (Advances in Dermatology and Allergology, Oct. 20, 2024). Moreover, there is a case report on statin-associated itching in the journal Cureus (Sept. 10, 2022).

A lower dose might help, but there is not enough research on this topic to tell. You should ask your doctor whether a different approach to lowering your LDL might be appropriate. To prepare for that conversation, you might want to read our “eGuide to Cholesterol Control and Heart Health.” This online resource may be found under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. Write to them in care of King Features, 300 W. 57th Street, 41st Floor, New York, NY 10019, or email them via their website: www.PeoplesPharmacy.com. Their newest book is “Top Screwups Doctors Make and How to Avoid Them.”