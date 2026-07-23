Record pike caught in Lake Pend Oreille | Field Reports

Timothy Hicks, of Post Falls, set a new Idaho catch-and-release record in June, reeling in a 49.75-inch northern pike on Lake Pend Oreille. (Courtesy of Idaho Fish and Game)

From staff reports

From staff reports

An angler from Post Falls caught one for the books last month on Lake Pend Oreille.

Timothy Hicks landed a 49.75-inch northern pike, a specimen that was just long enough to become Idaho’s new catch-and-release record.

It bested the previous record by 3/4 of an inch, according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

It’s also longer than the state’s certified weight record, but that one still stands since Hicks’ fish was released and not weighed. The weight record is held by Thomas Francis, who caught a 40.76 pound pike in Hayden Lake in 2023.

Lake Pend Oreille has been the source of a number of Idaho’s fish records. In February, Kyle Hatrock caught a 27-inch westslope cutthroat trout, earning him the new catch-and-release record.

Catch-and-release records for lake whitefish and bull and Gerrard rainbow trout were also set there.

Anglers can fish for cash on

Lake Pend Oreille

Anglers visiting Lake Pend Oreille have a shot at something more than just a big fish.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is running an Angler Incentive Program that will reward anglers who turn in walleye and lake trout heads.

About 60 walleye living in the lake are wearing small tags placed by Fish and Game biologists, according to a news release. An angler who catches a tagged fish and turns it in will win $1,000.

Anyone who turns in a walleye head – regardless of whether it came from a tagged fish – will get entered into a monthly drawing for $100.

Lake trout heads are guaranteed cash. Every head turned in is worth $15, Fish and Game says.

The agency has run the incentive program for lake trout since 2006. It was expanded to include walleye in 2019. It’s funded by Avista through the Clark Fork Settlement Agreement.

The program is meant to encourage anglers to harvest these predatory fish as a way of helping out the lake’s kokanee population. Those fish are important forage for all of the species that live in Pend Oreille.

In all, anglers have earned $1.5 million by catching lake trout, according to the release. About $125,000 has been doled out to anglers who have caught walleye.

Forest Service warns of heavy truck traffic along Little North Fork of Coeur d’Alene of the Coeur d’Alene River

A couple of timber sales have led to heavy truck traffic along the Little North Fork of the Coeur d’Alene River in North Idaho.

The Forest Service said in a news release this week that visitors to the drainage north of Prichard should use caution on Forest System Road 209, as log trucks will be hauling at least 50 loads out from Monday through Friday.

The release said hauling is underway and is expected to continue through the fall.

Most of the hauling is expected to take place from the early morning to the early afternoon, the Forest Service said, but trucks will be on the road at all times of day.

The agency advises extreme caution between mileposts six and 10.

Forest System Roads 911 and 422 in the area are closed because of the timber sales.