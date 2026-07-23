Richland-born comedian Brad Upton returns to where it all began with shows at Spokane Comedy Club

By Azaria Podplesky For The Spokesman-Review

Comedian Brad Upton doesn’t need recommendations on where to eat in Spokane. He doesn’t need directions from the Spokane Comedy Club to, say, Riverfront Park. He doesn’t need help pronouncing “Spokane.”

Not because comedy has brought him to town numerous times over the years, but because he was familiar with Spokane before he even realized he wanted to be a comedian.

That dream began while Upton was attending Eastern Washington University. His first visit to Spokane, on the other hand, came when the Richland-born-and-raised Upton was in eighth grade.

“The skyline still looks the same,” he said. “It’s that familiarity of it I like very much.”

Upton now lives in Seattle, but he’ll be back at his old stomping grounds when he headlines the Spokane Comedy Club with shows Thursday through Saturday.

Upton studied at Spokane Community College, the University of Montana and EWU, balancing school work with competing for each school in track and field, specializing in the hurdles.

It was while attending EWU that Brad Upton decided he wanted to be a comedian but at the time, there wasn’t really a path toward that future. He moved to Pasco after graduation, where there were no open mic nights, plus he had a bit of stage fright.

Instead he wrote for about seven years, filling notebooks with jokes while working as a teacher and track coach, thinking, “If I ever do it, I want to try these.”

Comedy started becoming a thing in the early ‘80s, and Upton knew there was an open mic night in Seattle. He remembers thinking, 28 years old at the time, “If I’m ever going to try this, I need to do it now because I’m not getting any younger.”

“When I started, I had all this material to choose from, so I developed an act pretty quickly,” he said. “I quit teaching two years later, and I’ve been doing it full time ever since.”

Upton hustled for years, traveling around the country performing standup. He opened for the late Joan Rivers and singer Johnny Mathis, and he also made appearances at concerts by acts like Dolly Parton, Glen Campbell, Little Big Town, Smokey Robinson and Jeff Foxworthy, among others.

In 2017, more than 30 years after he stepped on stage for the first time, Upton recorded a special called “Will Be Funny for Money” for the then-relatively unknown comedy platform Dry Bar Comedy.

A year later, Dry Bar released a clip from that special, in which Upton joked about millennials, that went about as viral as it gets, racking up 12 millions views in the first 48 hours, then 33 million views in 10 days.

Suddenly, Upton was an “overnight success.”

“A lot of people, when I started showing up, thought I was a new comic …” he said. “They had no idea that I’d been around.”

Upton admits that was a bit frustrating, as it takes a long time to get good at standup, but he took those comments in stride and kept doing what he was doing.

In 2019, Upton made his Grand Ole Opry debut. He grew up listening to all genres of music and was aware that at nearly every show, the Opry books a comedian to perform. Comedians Henry Cho and Gary Mule Deer made history in 2023 as the first two comedians invited to be members of the Opry.

“It’s an absolute honor,” Upton said. “I mean, it’s the Opry. I know what the history is. I know what it means. It’s been going 100 years. To walk out, that is still surreal every time I do it.”

Earlier this year, Upton recorded a new special in Tennessee, produced by comedian Nate Bargatze’s Nateland Productions. The company has sold specials to Netflix in the past, so Upton has hopes that this special, his third after “I’m Not Done Yet,” which was also released through Dry Bar Comedy, will end up there too.

Spokane Comedy Club audiences will get a sneak peek, as Upton said most of the material he’ll perform in town will appear in the special. It’s impossible to record an hour of material then immediately have a new hour to take on the road, so Upton is working on slowly adding new jokes into his set.

“You want to make sure that the next hour is as good as the last one,” he said. “I want it to be A-plus. I don’t want it to be B-material. I want it to be A-plus.”

Spoken like a true former teacher.

Upton plans to close his Spokane show with a serious story about the heart attack he had in 2022. He knows it’s an unusual topic to close on, but he promises a big payoff at the end.

Since that event, Upton said he has tried to cut back on his touring, but he never for a moment considered leaving standup. It’s a dream he kept alive before he even stepped foot on stage by filling notebooks with jokes as a college student, and with more than 6,000 shows under his belt, it’s one that was clearly meant to come true.

He’s, in a word, excited to be back where it all began.

“I think Spokane is claiming me as one of their own,” he said. “I hope they come out and see the show.”