Spokane City Council formally endorses transit tax renewal

The Spokane City Council voted 6-1 Wednesday evening to support the Spokane Transit Authority’s upcoming tax measure on the August ballot, with Councilman Michael Cathcart as the only dissenting vote.

While Proposition 1 will be decided by voters on Aug. 4, the council can pass symbolic measures expressing support for issues, so long as they provide the chance for both council members and the public to express opposing views. The cities of Medical Lake and Millwood have also passed resolutions formally endorsing Proposition 1.

Roughly 75% of the agency’s operating revenues come from a 0.8% sales tax, which was increased from 0.6% with voter approval in 2016. That ballot measure included a 12-year sunset clause and is set to expire at the end of 2028. Proposition 1, if passed, would renew the tax for another 20 years.

Cathcart argued Wednesday that, while he recognizes city councils’ rights to endorse ballot measures, he believes the Spokane City Council should refrain from doing so.

“I believe that we should let the voters make their decision, and we shouldn’t put our thumbs on the scale when it comes to ballot measures for the public to consider,” Cathcart said.

Councilwoman Sarah Dixit disagreed.

“It’s really important for us to weigh in on issues that will be going to voters, especially when it’s something we know is part of the public good, like transit,” she said.

Councilwoman Kate Telis emphasized the effect that the proposition would have on District 2.

“There’s a bunch of neighborhoods, actually, in District 2 that do not have adequate access, really much of any access currently, to public transportation,” she said. “By approving this, they will suddenly be allowed to have connection to the rest of the public transit system.”

Councilman Zack Zappone weighed in.

“Transit is really the fundamental cornerstone for our city,” he said. “If we were to not renew this tax, it would roll back the investments we’ve already made in this city.”

Councilman Paul Dillon said he is, “proud that one of my daughters first words was ‘bus,’” and cites public transport as a major reason for Spokane’s upward trajectory.

Spokane resident and bus rider Rick Bocook also expressed his support, explaining that he and many others rely on public transportation.

“I know that there’s people who don’t like the idea that the bus needs more money … but I’m a bus rider,” he said. “I know what happens when they cut a bus line out … I have to walk another mile.”