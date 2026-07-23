Spokane County voters receive incorrect ballots ahead of primary election, again

Local election officials announced Thursday the discovery of another error affecting ballots for the Spokane County 2026 primary.

A little more than 800 voters on the West Plains received ballots that did not include the measure asking county voters in the region if they would like to create a West Plains Aquifer Protection taxing district. The issue is the third such error found among local ballots ahead of the primary election, with the prior two affecting the Spokane Transit Authority sales tax measure and Spokane County Library District property tax measure.

More than 6,500 voters are now affected by an error of some sort countywide.

If approved, the aquifer protection measure would affect about 18,600 parcels. Single family homes would pay $15 a year for groundwater use and another $15 if using a septic system. Commercial properties would be charged by meter size, similar to the established aquifer protection rates for the Spokane Valley-Rathdrum Aquifer.

The affected voters live in Precinct 6065, a new precinct south of Spokane International Airport. It was created earlier this year as another precinct reached legal capacity, but the Spokane County Elections Office neglected to update the boundaries of the measure to include the new precinct, according to a release from the office.

“It is disheartening to have a third issue with boundary lines,” said Auditor Vicky Dalton in the release. “I recognize that this creates concern for both voters and for the districts.”

All voters in the affected area have been issued new ballots including the measure, the release states.

Following the election, Dalton said she plans to conduct a review of all boundary lines of districts that run tax measures.

“While every voter will have an opportunity to cast votes for all their eligible issues, these three situations create additional effort for the voters,” Dalton said.