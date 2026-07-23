Spokane settles claims from two residents who fell on buckled sidewalks for $355,000

Two Spokane residents who fell on uneven sidewalks and reportedly suffered serious injuries will receive settlements totaling $355,000 after the Spokane City Council voted to approve the payments Wednesday.

The settlements are a far cry from the $2 million claim filed by 69-year-old Larry Pond or the $1 million claim filed by 65-year-old Cheryl Burdulis, however.

Burdulis filed her claim in late 2024 two months after allegedly tripping on a buckled sidewalk panel, resulting in a fall that “shattered her right ankle, broke her right arm and dislocated her right shoulder,” according to a claim drafted by Spokane-based firm Driggs, Bill & Day. The city settled her claim for $250,000.

Pond filed a claim last July after allegedly falling from his bike earlier that month while riding on a sidewalk that had also buckled, causing injuries including “a fractured collarbone, fractured ribs, and punctured lungs,” according to a claim also drafted by Driggs, Bill & Day. The city settled Pond’s claim for $105,000.

The city does not admit fault or liability with either of the settlements.