The middle-aged fledgling | Ammi Midstokke

By Ammi Midstokke The Spokesman-Review

The eagle took off from the sage brush on the slope below me. I had not seen it or heard it until it whooshed upward with a flurry wing and bush, spooking the Brown Dog and me. It took its time. One, two, three beats of broad mottled wings, wider than I am tall, then silent and still, it caught the wind and rode it over the river.

I stood and watched it cross, tried to see where it might land, but it disappeared behind the young trees on the opposite shore, and everything except the river fell still again.

It’s like this on smoky days. Even nature is oppressed, morose. But I had just survived one of life’s more harrowing events (an evening with relatives), and I needed to run. Spending time with my family is as precious as it is precarious. I am the revealer of my family: The person who says what others might not, who wants to expose old wounds with new understanding, who thinks everyone is better off with therapy, or actually wants to heal.

If I think it is hard for me to spend time with my family, I can only imagine what a land mine I am to them when invited to participate in their world. I don’t drink when I’m around them, but I think I make them want to drink.

Someone in the family tree is always being sober, but none of us has gone to rehab. We’re a different generation of sober-curious, where races and threats of dementia or a lost waistline curb our cocktail consumption. We show up with all our new favorites, like we’ve just discovered kombucha and sparkling water anew, and no one is missing the gallon of vodka we used to plow through, mixed with lemonade on ice.

We arrive, like prairie dog pups, at my grandmother’s to roll in and on the high desert dust for a few days. She’s too old for us and only tolerates us now, but her home is smack-dab in the middle of our distant homes, from Los Angeles to North Idaho.

When we were kids, this summer party was the annual reprieve of my parents. They shipped us to Granny’s for two weeks, ostensibly to help her with firewood. We mostly demanded food and watched VHS tapes of “Anne of Green Gables” with the commercials in it.

Things are different now. Four generations of us descend upon a slowly emptying house, bringing chaos, three dogs, innumerable mountain bikes, children from 4 to 19, paddle boards, half a dozen bags of corn chips, and a case of NA beer. The fridge, which generally is a tomb for a stick of butter and a mummified head of cauliflower, gets stuffed with the detritus of our disparate coolers.

Somehow, these things and people come together in the form of a meal by evening. The people who are hard of hearing try to nod and chuckle through dinner, but we never know how much they catch. Kids are convinced to eat something other than garlic bread. Someone volunteers to load the dishwasher. The matriarch, who wishes only to rule herself, quietly follows her oxygen tube like a silver thread back to her room, where at least she can hear herself think.

In the morning, though, we are spread out, and I am up before the others when the day is still cool, and the river is all I can hear. The smoke has come to dilute the view, give everything a reddish hue, and trick us into thinking it will not be hot.

I watched the eagle, sweat dripping down my arms, my face red with heat and exertion. It is enormous, bigger than a bald eagle I think, but I know nothing of birds or what its mottled feathers mean.

“Are there birds bigger than bald eagles?” I ask my dad when I return. He tells me he saw the nest there, that this is perhaps a young one, a new generation of birds along the river bend.

I read that young eagles can look larger than their parents, because their feathers are longer, aiding them in flight until they are stronger. When they are between four and five years old, their brown heads finish their transformation and become the crisp white we recognize them for. With luck and a steady food supply, they live another 15 years or so.

This center of our lives will be lost soon, for none of us is in a position to assume the house when my 96-year-old grandmother passes. It is the real estate of mixed families and generations, owned in percentages and parcels by relatives who have homes or don’t have the capacity to acquire another one.

Every reunion and run here feels like my last.

I worry what will happen to us, when this neutral ground is lost. Where we can come with our unspoken boundaries of 24 or 72 hours (discussed only with our therapists – or maybe that’s just me) of visitation, and remember why family is different from anything else, for better or worse.

At 48, I am still a fledgling.

I wonder if the adolescent eagles feel empowered by their superficial wingspan, the way we do, if they make take off and landing look easier, the way we do. When eagles leave the nest, they are nomadic for many years, before returning to the area where they were born. They never return to the nest, though.

I don’t know if they get to keep their memories.

Ammi Midstokke can be contacted at ammim@spokesman.com.