This day in history: Fake bomb stopped railroad traffic. As federal bureaucrat defended holding Indian property, only whites applauded

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: A citizen called in an alarming report: A bomb had been planted on the Burlington Northern railroad tracks at the Rambo Road crossing.

When authorities showed up, they found “a can containing a clock and some wire.” It looked so dangerous that the railroad halted an eastbound freight train a half-mile from the crossing.

However, on further inspection, the device was a hoax.

“But it had everything in it you need for a bomb, except explosives,” said the head of the county’s explosives squad.

Nobody had any theories about why someone would commit such a hoax.

From 1926: Some contentious exchanges took place at the second annual National Indian Congress in Spokane.

“Replying to demands of the Indians for complete emancipation, (National Commissioner of Indian Affairs) Charles Burke asserted the only purpose of the government in withholding ownership of property was for the Indians’ protection,” said the Spokane Chronicle.

Some contentious exchanges took place at the second annual National Indian Congress in Spokane, particularly from National Commissioner of Indian Affairs Charles Burke, the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported on July 23, 1926.

“As soon as the Indian is educated and capable of controlling his affairs he ought to be permitted to go his way,” said the commissioner, in a speech. “If he dissipates his property, that is his affair. Many Indians, now successful, have done this and then settled down to work.”

The Chronicle noted that this received only “scattered applause, confined principally to the white people present.”

One of his statements generated more widespread approval. He noted that the Indian population of the U.S. was now increasing, and that “the Indians were here first, and they are going to stay.”