To dome or not to dome: How Washington-Grizzly Stadium came to be 40 years ago

By Frank Gogola Billings Gazette

MISSOULA – Montana cornerback Trumaine Johnson broke up a pass from Appalachian State quarterback Armanti Edwards near the western edge of the north end zone goal line as the clock hit all zeroes in December 2009.

The future NFL star sealed one of the most iconic victories inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this season. The Grizzlies punched their ticket to the FCS national championship game under the lights after playing through blizzard-like conditions in the second half.

The elements present at Montana’s home field and the deafening sound produced in the stadium at the base of Mount Sentinel add an unforgettable, memorable layer to the biggest moments in Grizzlies football history.

Those scenes – like the smoky atmosphere when UM knocked off No. 1 North Dakota State, the defending FCS champion, on Joey Counts’ late touchdown run in Week Zero of the 2015 season – and the reverberating echoes – like on Junior Bergen’s second-play score against rival Montana State in 2021 and Corbin Walker’s game-sealing interception in double overtime of the semifinals against NDSU in 2023 – almost never happened in that fashion.

Harley Lewis, the Montana athletic director who led the charge to build what would become known as the Mecca of FCS football, initially considered building a domed stadium in a different site than where the open-air behemoth sits.

He first pitched that plan nearly 50 years ago in December 1977, during his third of 15 seasons overseeing the athletic department. That was nine years before Wa-Griz became a reality when it opened during the 1986 season. Soon after, the stadium helped alter the course of Grizzlies history.

Lewis’ initial idea, pitched to a group that included the Missoula parks superintendent, was an indoor facility that would be for more than just Griz football games. It was his “ultimate dream” for a multipurpose facility to be used year-round by college and high school teams.

His plan also called for it to be a community recreation center, convention center and fine arts center. It could house football, track, basketball and other sports as well as rock shows, circuses, rodeos, livestock shows, ice shows and more.

He also cited the Idaho Vandals’ Kibbie Dome hosting eight high school football games in one day in explaining how an indoor facility would be “economincally beneficial” to the city. This dome would be owned and managed by the city, and rented by the university and others.

Lewis thought the stadium would never materialize unless the school, county and state jointly funded it because it was “some of the most financially trying times UM has faced” as a university. It was later mentioned about seeking cooperative funding that would include high schools, the city, the federal government and the private sector.

In 1977, Lewis’ first three suggestions for where to locate the dome were at the site of “new” Dornblaser Field on South Campus, at Fort Missoula on the western side of town or at the practice fields outside of the Harry Adams Field House, which is now better known as Dahlberg Arena. Building a new stadium at the county fairgrounds was later added to that discussion list.

Lewis estimated in 1979 that remodeling “new” Dornblaser Field would cost $1-1.5 million. Building a new facility would be $3.5-4 million, which would include a three-story building for locker rooms, meeting rooms and offices.

He estimated $8-10 million more to turn the new facility into a dome. He got the idea of a cable-restrained, air-supported roof from the Detroit Lions’ Pontiac Silverdome and the Northern Iowa Panthers’ UNI-Dome.

In April 1979, a proposal of a domed football stadium was released. In October 1980, a concept was drawn up showing a domed stadium on the site of the River Bowl practice fields, just slightly northwest of where Wa-Griz now sits. A dome – an inflatable one – does in fact sit there now in the form of the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility, which opened in 2024.

The City Spirit group, formed in 1977, first evaluated the needs of an all-purpose facility in 1979. In 1980, the Regional-Urban Design Assistance Team determined Missoula needed and could support a 20,000-seat dome but noted there were adequate performing arts centers and not enough desire for convention facilities.

R/UDAT initially estimated the dome would be used 200-250 days per year. However, the Major Events Facility Implementation Committee researching the feasibility of a dome lowered that to 83 days in 1983. MEFIC also concluded the $20-plus million price tag was too expensive for taxpayers in the county.

Thus, the plan for the university to build its own stadium – one that could be transformed into a dome in the future.

Finding a home

Wa-Griz is celebrating its 40th anniversary this season. It’s the second-longest span of time the Grizzlies football team has played at any one location.

After playing games downtown, the Griz got their first on-campus stadium in 1912 at what was initially called Montana Field, which was renamed to Dornblaser Field in 1920. They remained there until the end of 1967, when they were moved out to create what were deemed more useful student facilities – a library and a student center that still stand today.

In 1964, UM considered moving its football field from behind University (Main) Hall to land it owned at Fort Missoula in a joint venture between UM and the city. The county fairground was also discussed. The Alumni Association opposed the move and wanted to keep the stadium more integral to campus.

UM president Robert Johns proposed a site north of the Adams Field House. By May 1966, UM began building a football field and surrounding track at South and Higgins Avenues adjacent to Campbell Field, the UM baseball field.

There was an immediate need to find a new home, “new” Dornblaser was seen as temporary and Johns kept hopes of a Fort Missoula “major sports facility” one day. Sentinel and Hellgate didn’t have a “definite site” for home games as they played at the fairgrounds. Big Sky – which has Missoula County Stadium on campus, where all three Class AA teams now play – was not yet created.

Loyola, the city’s private high school, had “the best football facility in the city,” according to Missoulian reporter Vince Devlin. He wrote that the newspaper called it Dornblaser Field even though UM called it Dornblaser Stadium because it was “absurd” to call “a bunch of portable bleachers” a stadium.

“I don’t even show them (possible football recruits) the stadium,” Montana head football coach Gene Carlson was quoted as saying. “We keep them as far away from there as we can.”

“Until there is a decent facility, recruiting the athletes who can make UM a power will always be a monstrous task for the football staff,” Devlin wrote.

Lewis called it a “severe problem” for needing a new stadium. He said in 1983 he had seen the east bleachers sway 12-14 inches when full of fans. Wooden boards rotted through and a vertical support beam bent under the weight of fans during a 1982 game. UM replaced about 10% of the wood every season.

Lewis even called Dornblaser “by far the worst stadium” in the Big Sky. UM President Neil Bucklew agreed and called it “an embarrassment.” It received a number of unfavorable nicknames: Splinter Stadium, The Toothpick Temple, The House of Splinters, Splinterville Stadium and “a repossessed lumberyard.”

“The only school in the Big Sky Conference with a worse football facility is Gonzaga,” former Grizzlies men’s basketball head coach Jud Heathcote was quoted as saying. Gonzaga had discontinued its football team in 1941.

The “ultimate insult” to Lewis came when Montana won the 1982 Big Sky Conference championship but had to play its first playoff game at Idaho because “new” Dornblaser was inadequate to host the contest. It was the Grizzlies’ first-ever playoff appearance, and they lost 21-7 against the Vandals after having beaten Idaho 40-16 at Dornblaser Field in the regular season.

Idaho outbid UM and was able to do so because its Kibbie Dome could seat nearly 5,000 more fans and the Vandals could charge more for tickets. In addition to a potential larger gate for the NCAA, the dome also offered protections from potential winter elements, Lewis highlighted at the time.

A 1979 survey conducted by a graduate class in the business school questioning UM students, alumni, athletic booster members and community members showed the top two reasons for low attendance at football games were first, the lack of a winning team, and second, the stadium facilities.

Kickoff time and weather were low on the list, which indicated to Lewis a dome may not factor in heavily to increasing attendance. The majority of people polled did prefer a multipurpose facility that high schools could also use.

The interim location at “new” Dornblaser, which opened for the 1968 season, lasted roughly 181/2 seasons until UM moved to Wa-Griz in October 1986.

The gem of a new stadium would help usher in a new era of Grizzlies football.

Home sweet home

Montana didn’t have much football tradition before the opening of Wa-Griz.

The Grizzlies had won back-to-back Big Sky championships in 1969 and 1970 under head coach Jack Swarthout, but those were their lone titles in their first 19 seasons since they joined the league when it launched in 1963.

Enter Larry Donovan in 1980. He made the change to freshman quarterback Marty Mornhinweg in October and said “I’m going to do everything I can to fill that stadium and then we’re going to blow it up and build a new one.”

Donovan was seen as a promoter who could raise revenue. Missoulian reporter Daryl Gadbow wrote in Sept. 1981: “His frequent fast-talking sales pitches last year would have you believe that Missoula, Montana, was – or very shortly would be – the football capital of America.”

By 1982, the Griz reascended to the top of the Big Sky. At the time, UM had still been supportive of a community dome but had simultaneously been exploring building its own stadium if it came to that under the direction of Lewis and Bucklew, who served as UM President from 1981-86.

Montana chose to build the stadium adjoining Adams Field House on the east side at the suggestion of a university committee. It decided to build a sunken bowl, or “berm,” 20 feet into the ground. It also considered an above-ground stadium combining concrete and steel, or an all-steel stadium.

The stadium was designed to be larger than 12,500-seat Dornblaser at a proposed 14,000 seats and in a way that it could later be domed if desired. Lewis said the capacity could expand to 20,000 and the potential dome that could be added would have a diameter equal to Seattle’s Kingdome.

In 1983, the state legislature authorized the use of private funds for the stadium. Missoulian reporter John T. Campbell called it “most significant UM athletic development since the Field House” in 1953.

“The Grizzlies are hoping for (the) same kind of vocal, intimidating crowd the basketball team has grown accustomed to,” Missoulian reporter Clayton Jones wrote ahead of the first game in the stadium.

The proposed budget was $2.9 million, but the final cost rose to $3.2 million. Some faculty at UM were against the stadium, which had its funds raised by the UM Foundation, a private organization that also raised more than $3 million for academics in the University of Montana campaign

The plan was to keep initial costs as low as possible, which is why UM went with grass instead of Lewis’ hope for turf. That’s also one of the reasons it decided against adding a track around the field like at Dornblaser – less expenses at the time and less expensive to dome the stadium later.

The other reasons were the limited space and the current track at Dornblaser still being in good shape. The exclusion of a track surrounding the field is a move that has created the sense of fans being right on top of the players.

The groundbreaking came in spring 1985 while money was still being raised. A million dollar donation would come with stadium naming rights. Enter the Washington Corporation, which led to the name Washington-Grizzly Stadium. That replaced Dornblaser, which had been named in honor of Paul Dornblaser, a former Griz captain in 1912 who was killed in France during World War I.

Donovan never coached in Wa-Griz. He was fired in November 1985, about six weeks after groundbreaking. His teams went 9-22-1 in his final three seasons after the 1982 Big Sky title, leading to 1985 attendance falling to its second-lowest mark since 1967, which hurt the athletic department financially.

Even after being fired, he praised Bucklew for making the stadium a reality. He said: “Now, the football program has a chance” because of Wa-Griz. Not only have the wins come, but the football program became a financial driving force for the athletic department after operating at a deficit in 1982.

The Grizzlies hired Don Read, who was the Portland State head coach and previously coached the Oregon Ducks. They picked him over Carroll College head coach Bob Petrino and Nebraska Omaha head coach Sandy Buda.

UM had pursued Read in 1980 when Donovan was eventually hired, but he withdrew his name by reportedly turning down the offer. He took the job the next time around and led the Griz to the 1995 national title.

How Read would’ve fared without Wa-Griz and how Wa-Griz would’ve fared with Donovan’s fundraising ability provide some interesting thought exercises.

What is not debatable is how the Griz have become the national force that Donovan foresaw ever since Wa-Griz opened, as a dozen-plus stats show. The stadium has also undergone multiple expansions and upgrades while also making the change from grass to the turf field that Lewis had desired.

As for that dome he dreamed of, it’s addition now might be viewed as a nightmare – at least based on the responses to an AI image of a domed Wa-Griz that made for a funny April Fools’ Day prank earlier this year.