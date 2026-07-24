A Grip on Sports: The M’s head to Texas for an important series with the Rangers that could determine their road ahead

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Yes, it’s not even August. And there is still a trade deadline to navigate. But there is a sense in these parts the Mariners’ three game series in Texas this weekend could be a tipping point. Either way. Due to that, it also holds the top spot among the sporting events on your TV this weekend.

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• The M’s have ridden a seesaw all season. Up, down, up, down. Entering tonight’s first game against the Rangers (5:05, Mariners Network), they are on a down swing, dipping below .500 again with two consecutive home losses to the Reds.

A lot is at stake in the series.

– First-place in the American League West, something the two have traded recently. The home team – 51-51 – has the lead today, by a half game.

– Emerson Hancock’s future. Or maybe Luis Castillo. It finally seems Jerry Dipoto is willing to trade one of his starting pitchers for another right-handed bat. And rumors abound Hancock is the one – of six on the MLB roster – he’s dangling. Hancock is better bargain for contending teams, with years of club control and a cheaper contract. Castillo has a higher upside and more experience. And then there is the continuing emergence of Kade Anderson. And Ryan Sloan.

– A decision about Dan Wilson. The manager should be hanging by a thread, considering how the team has performed and his many odd game-management choices. Wilson is more-than-likely slated to be honored next month as one of the franchise’s 50-best players. Will he still be in uniform when it happens? Our guess is yes. The scapegoat de jour Thursday was assistant hitting coach Bobby Magallanes. If you said “who?” you probably aren’t unique. But unless the 51-52 M’s turn it around, and soon, the changes have to fall upward, don’t they?

All of this unfolds in the Texas heat and humidity. It also unfolds Saturday on Fox (4:15 p.m.) and Sunday on the Mariners Network (11:35 a.m.). It should be can’t-miss TV.

• We flew home yesterday from Indianapolis. Traveled through the wilds of Southern Indiana to get there. Took our time. Enjoyed the scenery. Counted the basketball hoops on barns. It was a perfect little road swing for a hoop head.

But when we got to the airport and headed to our gate, we realized there were dozens of flag football fans milling around. The area is hosting the NFL’s Flag football championships, an event that will dominate ESPN, ABC and NFL Network (unless, like us, you have Comcast cable) coverage all weekend.

• Indy is also hosting one other (quite larger and more raucous) group of fans. NASCAR folks were wandering through the airport, wearing the faces of their favorite drivers on their T-shirts like a uniform logo. The Brickyard 400 starts Sunday at 11 a.m. on TNT. As an aside, our evening Alaska flight from Indianapolis to Seattle carried an interesting number: 500. Thought it was appropriate.

• For those of you who, like us, still enjoy dropping in on a track meet every once in a while, NBC is carrying the USA Track and Field Championships this weekend. The Saturday coverage begins at 11 a.m., Sunday at 1 p.m. Remember, the Olympics are two short years away. Might as get a leg up on watching the folks you’ll be cheering on in Los Angeles.

• Change happens. Every day. It should come as no surprise. But the pace of it seems to have accelerated this summer at Gonzaga. Unexpected changes too.

The most notable? Mario Saint-Supery headed back to Spain, taking a bulk of the Zags’ point guard minutes with him. The most-impactful? That may just be the decision announced yesterday by assistant coach Jorge Sanz.

Sanz, who has been on the Gonzaga staff in some capacity since 2018, is headed to Chapel Hill, N.C. to join first-year coach Mike Malone’s staff.

The impact will be felt right away, considering Sanz, who came to the States from Spain in college and returned to coach, has been a big part of the Bulldogs’ international recruiting. When Tommy Lloyd left for Arizona and, eventually, a Final Four run, Sanz filled an even bigger role in that regard.

With roster holes still remaining for next season and time running short, Sanz’s departure puts more stress on an already stressed staff.

• Change. TV sports viewing. Our two points of emphasis above. You know where they come together? At ESPN. This week at least. This Andrew Marchard Athletic column catches the relationship perfectly. As well as the relationship many of us have with the network.

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WSU: Around the Pac-12, Colorado State welcomed back quite a few basketball alums to run withOK the school’s current players on the new court. … This CBS Sports look at college hoops with about 100 days left until practice officially starts mentions a few conference teams, players and coaches. Mostly Gonzaga, sure, but also Oregon State. … Elsewhere in the West and the nation, it doesn’t look as if the latest attempt from Congress to regulate college athletics will receive a vote before the Senate’s August recess. … A former Texas player, who was in two NFL rookie camps this year, has received a temporary restraining order and could actually play for the Longhorns this fall. He’s the first known football player to challenge the NCAA’s new eligibility rules. … Oregon has a crowded wide receiver room with the top three all capable of breaking records. … Remember former Washington State running back Wayshawn Parker? He seems poised to make even more noise at Utah this season. … Colorado will start its season on the road. … A disgruntled donor is suing USC in what seems to be an unhappy rich guy not having his ego stroked the right way. … It’s time for position-group preview stories to begin. The first one we’ve seen is from Arizona. About quarterbacks. … In basketball news, Jon Wilner ranks the Big 12 teams in the Mercury News, leading off with Arizona and finishing with two former Pac-12 schools, Utah and Colorado. … Arizona State will play Oklahoma again this season. … The big Michigan/Duke game on Amazon announced earlier this season? It’s off for good, another casualty of Dusty May leaving the Wolverines for the NBA. … Oregon has been linked with a former Villanova center whose eligibility is tied in with a successful challenge of the new rules.

Gonzaga: Yes, we linked Theo Lawson’s story on Sanz’s departure above. And do it again here. … The most-fun story Theo has in today’s S-R? That would be this one on Graham Ike’s summer with the Golden State Warriors in Las Vegas. Theo takes us through the connections that led to Ike’s decision to play with the Warriors, how he did and what his chances are to stick around with the big club. … Marco Gonzales is back in the bigs. With Texas. And may play a role this weekend against this former team, the M’s. … We linked this Idaho Statesman story about Max Rice a while back. It’s in the S-R today. Why have a story on a Boise State player in the Gonzaga section? Rice’s dad was a Gonzaga assistant when he was born. And Max spent his younger years in town.

Idaho: The Big Sky will induct this year’s class into its Hall of Fame on Saturday. One of the headliners, at least in these parts? Former UI football coach Dennis Erickson, who spent two stints in Moscow. He also played at Montana State. He’s a perfect choice. And Peter Harriman in this story takes us along for Erickson’s long ride through the conference. … Elsewhere the Big Sky, the story of Montana’s 40-year-old Washington-Grizzly Stadium is an interesting one. … Idaho State coach Cody Hawkins doesn’t care where his Bengals landed in the conference’s preseason polls. … The ISU men’s basketball team is leaving Pocatello for a summer trip to Canada. … Weber State has announced its latest Hall of Fame class.

Indians: Talk about anti-climactic endings. Spokane’s 7-6 loss to Tri-City last night ended on a pitch-clock violation. The decision, after a foul ball that was chased down on the field, didn’t sit well with Indians’ manager Tom Sutaris. Dave Nichols shares what he said and how the rest of the game went.

Seahawks: Now that we know what happened with safety Nick Emmanwori, the next question is simple. When will he be back on the field? … Speaking of safeties and every other position, what are the key questions? … The new ownership, controlled by Neeru Khosla, is adding some minority partners.

Mariners: There is one more thing at stake this weekend in Texas – and the rest of the season. The legacy of the Mariners’ offensive stars. Cal Raleigh. Julio Rodriguez. Josh Naylor. … Who might be traded come the Aug. 3 deadline? And who might the M’s target? The Athletic has answers to both.

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• Coming home has a special ring to it. Even if the ring you really wanted didn’t come home with you. The 16-best U14 teams Under Armour has? Losing to the runner-up by five in pool play hurt. As did knowing you defeated the champion by a wide margin a few months ago. The biggest win, though? Watching young men compete for goals and reaching many of them. Hardly any of which involve the gym’s scoreboard. Until later …

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• Photos: The Spokesman-Review, Getty Images, Tribune News Service