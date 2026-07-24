Dust Devils use seven-run seventh inning to power past Indians

From staff reports

The Tri-City Dust Devils piled up seven runs in the seventh inning and beat the Spokane Indians 9-5 on Friday in a Northwest League game at Avista Stadium.

The Indians (16-12) have lost three in a row and fell into a first-place tie in the second half with Everett.

Tommy Hopfe’s homer in the bottom of the sixth, his 12th of the season, brought the Indians to within one run at 2-1.

Lefty Justin Loer came in to pitch the seventh, and didn’t make it out of the inning. David Mershon led off with a single then Kevin Bruggeman laced a homer to left, his first of the season in 41 games, to make it 4-1. Loer walked No. 9 hitter Alberto Rios, then Jorge Ruiz tripled to right to bring him in.

With one down and the bases loaded, Adrian Placencia walked to force in a run, ending Loer’s evening after nine batters. Isaiah Coupet entered then Mershon singled home a run and Rios walked to bring in the seventh run of the inning.

The Indians showed life in the bottom of the eighth, plating four runs. Hopfe led off with a double and Ethan Hedges hit an RBI single before Tanner Thach’s three-run homer, his third at High-A this season.

Spokane starter Everett Catlett (5-6) was effective, but took the loss. He allowed two unearned runs on three hits and four walks with six strikeouts over six innings. Loer recorded one out in the seventh and surrendered seven runs (five earned) on four hits and three walks.

The Spokane defense committed three errors, resulting in four runs.

Tri-City starter Jose Atencio (1-3) gave up one run on three hits and two walks with five strikeouts over six innings.

The series continues Saturday at 6:35 p.m.