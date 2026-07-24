Federal judge denies DOJ motion for Portland protest footage

By Maxine Bernstein The Oregonian

A judge on Friday denied a U.S. Department of Justice motion that sought to compel Portland to share police body camera footage and documents related to its handling of protests outside the federal immigration enforcement building, finding it was filed in “bad faith and with unclean hands.”

The Justice Department sought the material first on Oct. 3 and again on Oct. 29 in an effort to enforce one provision of a longstanding settlement agreement it reached with the city in 2014, saying it was investigating “potential viewpoint discrimination.”

The city’s settlement, approved in 2014, was aimed specifically at reducing unnecessary or excessive force by Portland police against people suffering from a mental health crisis, city attorneys argued.

This case “has never been about viewpoint discrimination, or even any issues arising under the First Amendment,” U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon wrote in his 14-page ruling on Friday.

He also called the timing of the federal government’s letter to the city “highly suspicious,” coming within days of the city’s and state’s attempt to obtain a temporary restraining order in federal court to block the Trump administration’s mobilization of National Guard troops to Portland.

High-ranking Portland police supervisors at the time had submitted sworn declarations in support of the city’s attempt to block the Guard troops from fortifying the ICE building amid nightly protests against the Trump administration aggressive mass deportation policy.

“To the Court, this reasonably appears to be a not-so-subtle signal from the United States Department of Justice to the Portland Police Bureau that if it continued to assist the plaintiffs,” in the case against the National Guard troops, “the United States Department of Justice could make matters quite difficult, burdensome, and expensive for the Portland Police Bureau,” Simon wrote.

Simon, who has overseen the settlement agreement since it was presented to the court in 2012 and approved two years later, pointed out that more than a decade ago the Justice Department objected to extending the settlement to address excessive force claims against people of color.

“If, as the United States then argued, claims that Portland Police Officers may have engaged in a pattern of excessive force against persons of color were ‘outside the scope’ of this lawsuit (the DOJ suit that led to the police settlement agreement), it is difficult to accept the United States’ current assertion that alleged political viewpoint discrimination is within the scope of the current action,” Simon wrote.

On Oct. 3 – the same day that U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut held a hearing on the motion by the city and state to block the Guard’s mobilization – Assistant Attorney General Hermeet Dhillon publicly pledged that the DOJ would conduct a “full investigation” of policing of protests at the Portland ICE facility, Simon noted.

The federal government had, in particular, requested documents and body-camera footage involving the early October arrest of conservative online influencer Nick Sortor, the lack of any arrests following an assault reported by conservative writer Katie Daviscourt outside Portland’s ICE building and moves by the Portland City Council finding the ICE facility in breach of its land-use permit.

Sortor’s lawyer later filed a notice to sue the Portland Police Bureau, alleging bias by the bureau’s leaders against conservatives after his arrest on a disorderly conduct allegation which was dropped by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office days later.

Simon highlighted that Dhillon also shared a social media post from Sortor on Oct. 3, using “strong language of a threatening nature.” Dhillon reported a Sortor comment about a federal investigation into Portland police with her own, writing: “Portland: It’s FO time. Buckle up.” FO is shorthand for “find out.”

“That is neither language nor tone of a good-faith investigation by the United States Department of Justice,” Simon wrote. “Instead, it exhibits all the hallmarks of a threat and attempted intimidation.”

He also cited another remark Dhillon posted on social media on the same day that Immergut issued a temporary restraining order blocking the National Guard troops from the city’s streets.

Dhillon reposted a comment from another social media personality that read, in part, “Judge Immergut must be impeached.”

“This too is threatening conduct by Assistant Attorney General Dhillon,” Simon wrote.

One provision in the city’s settlement allows the Justice Department to have full and direct access to all city staff, employees, facilities and documents “to the extent necessary to carry out the enforcement provisions” of the agreement, Simon wrote.

But the judge concluded the DOJ request for protest footage had nothing to do with enforcing the 2014 settlement agreement.

“The Court denies the United States’ motion to enforce on the grounds that the Court finds by clear and convincing evidence that the United States has brought this motion in bad faith and with unclean hands,” Simon wrote. “The Court recognizes the seriousness of this conclusion and makes this finding soberly.”