Former Gonzaga walk-on Joe Few joining Randy Bennett, Arizona State as graduate assistant

Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few hugs his son guard Joe Few (15) during Senior Night before the first half of a college basketball game against the Saint Mary’s Gaels on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)

Joe Few is stepping into the coaching world, and with one of the Division I programs you might least expect.

The former Gonzaga walk-on who played for his father from 2021-25 is joining former Saint Mary’s coach Randy Bennett this fall at Arizona State as a graduate assistant, according to an updated roster on the Sun Devils’ athletics website.

Few joins ASU’s staff just months after his father’s Gonzaga team faced Bennett and Saint Mary’s in Moraga for the final time as members of the West Coast Conference. It also turned out to be the last Gonzaga-Saint Mary’s meeting with Mark Few and Bennett coaching their respective programs.

Within days of Saint Mary’s losing to Texas A&M in the NCAA Tournament, ASU announced Bennett, a Mesa, Arizona, native, as its head coach, ending his historic 25-year run with the Gaels.

Joe Few grew up with the Gonzaga-Saint Mary’s rivalry, watching countless games at the McCarthey Athletic Center and UCU Pavilion as a fan before experiencing it as a player when he walked on in 2021.

The second-oldest son of Gonzaga’s 28th-year coach got his only career start in a Feb. 22, 2025, matchup against the Gaels that coincided with his Senior Night. Joe Few registered two minutes before being subbed out of an eventual 74-67 loss to Saint Mary’s that allowed the Gaels to clinch an outright WCC regular-season championship on Gonzaga’s home floor.

After spending a year away from the game, Joe will now kick-start his postplaying career working for one of his father’s top coaching adversaries. Mark Few and Bennett maintained a cordial, friendly relationship away from the court even as their teams routinely met in high-pressure situations with the result often carrying significant WCC or NCAA Tournament ramifications.

Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s met 71 times with Few and Bennett coaching their respective programs. Few is 59-18 all time against the Gaels, but Bennett’s teams won five of the last eight matchups, including a 70-59 victory on Feb. 28 in the regular-season finale at UCU Pavilion.

Joe becomes the second Few sibling to follow in his dad’s footsteps. Older brother AJ, a former graduate assistant and head video coordinator at Gonzaga, is entering his second season working under former Bulldogs assistant Leon Rice at Boise State as the director of player personnel and men’s basketball BroncoPRO. Between stints at Gonzaga and BSU, AJ also worked on the Miami Heat’s staff at 2025 NBA Summer League.

Aside from Joe Few, there are numerous WCC ties to Bennett’s coaching staff and roster. Former Gonzaga wing Emmanuel Innocenti is one of four WCC players to join the Sun Devils’ transfer portal class. The group also includes a pair of Saint Mary’s transfers – forward Paulius Murauskas and guard Dillan Shaw – as well as former Portland point guard Joel Foxwell, who steered the Pilots to an upset win over Gonzaga on Feb. 4 with 27 points and eight assists.