Garland District invites community to paint next Art Alley mural

By Elizabeth Gallagher The Spokesman-Review

The Garland Art Alley is getting a new addition.

A 350-tile, 8-by-8-foot mural dubbed the “Community Love Mosaic Mural” offers artists and nonartists alike the chance to paint a tile for $20 that will be installed at Garland Avenue and Post Street, in the parking lot of 2nd Wind Espresso.

“Individuals of any age or skill level can use their creativity to paint whatever they want. The only stipulation is that it is family-friendly and nonpolitical,” the lead organizer Julie Shepard said in an email.

Painting kits, including one 4-by-4-inch tile, two paint brushes and various colors, can be purchased online at jotform.com/form/261787587867180. Registrants can select the site to pick up and paint their tile at various locations in Spokane.

Shepard was the president of Garland Business District for 10 years. In 2024, she left the position but is still involved. She also owns Integrity Insurance Solutions and co-owns ZipperZ, a thrift store in Garland, with her daughter.

Shepard is hoping to have the mural completed around the end of September. There have been similar projects across the country, namely Granite City in Illinois and Madisonville in Tennessee.

The Community Love Mosaic Mural is part of the America 250 mural mosaic project being held by the company Mural Mosaic.

Questions about the project can be sent to garlandartalley@gmail.com.