Gov. Gretchen Whitmer endorses in Michigan’s heated U.S. Senate primary

Beth LeBlanc and Melissa Nann Burke Detroit News

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer endorsed U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens on Friday in Michigan’s heated Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, throwing her support behind the Oakland County congresswoman the day before early, in-person voting begins.

The Democratic governor, who ran against Stevens’ opponent, Abdul El-Sayed, in the 2018 gubernatorial primary, said Stevens “will do whatever it takes to get things done for people in Michigan.”

“As governor, I’ve one strategy: Get things done,” Whitmer said. “And that strategy informs everything that I do.”

Whitmer argued Stevens had a track record of fighting for Michigan residents while a congresswoman and would continue to do so as senator. Stevens, she said, is “as Michigan as it gets.”

“We need her now more than ever,” Whitmer said. “Republicans in DC are making your life harder and more expensive. Tariffs, cuts to Medicaid, soaring gas prices — it’s all piling on. Luckily, Haley has taken on them in putting money back in Michiganders’ pockets.”

In a statement touting the endorsement, Stevens said she was “thrilled” by the support.

“She is a champion for our state, she understands the stakes of this race and why it’s so important we elect the strongest Dem in this primary, and she gets stuff done for Michigan. Let’s go win!” Stevens said.

El-Sayed’s campaign indicated the endorsement was proof of the establishment rallying behind one of their own.

“The corporate establishment has closed ranks and made their pick − now, Michigan voters will get to make theirs,” said Roxie Richner, a spokeswoman for the El-Sayed campaign.

The winner of the Democratic primary will face GOP former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers of White Lake, who claimed on Friday in a statement that he was endorsing both Stevens and El-Sayed, calling them “socialists.”

Absentee ballots have already been in circulation for weeks in the race, and early voting starts Saturday, July 25, in advance of the Aug. 4 primary.

The race between Stevens and El-Sayed has been heated, with allegations, criticisms and, at times, mockery between the two and their supporters.

Earlier this week, Whitmer declined to say whether she’d endorse the race but said the “rhetoric is concerning.”

“I’m a Democrat; I’m proud to be a Democrat,” Whitmer said. “At the end of the day, I want to make sure we win this race in the fall and so the intra-party rhetoric and some of the ugliness, I think, is very problematic.”

Some of El-Sayed’s criticisms of Stevens ring similar to his hits on Whitmer back in 2018, suggesting both are “corporate” politicians who have been “bought and sold.”

Back in 2018 when Whitmer faced El-Sayed in the Democratic primary for governor, she called out his attacks about her being bought and sold by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan — where her late father was once the CEO — as “sexist.”“First of all, it’s a phony attack,” Whitmer told CNN.“And secondly, it’s extremely sexist to say that a woman is beholden to her father’s former employer … 84% of the record-breaking money that we raised in this campaign is from Michigan. Eighty-two percent of it is $100 or less.”

El-Sayed has dismissed the relevance of other prominent Michigan Democrats who have backed Stevens, including former U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow and former Gov. Jennifer Granholm.

Last weekend, El-Sayed campaigned in some of Michigan’s largest cities with his most prominent endorsees, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and New York U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

In a poll conducted earlier this month, undecided Democratic primary voters said they would be more likely to support a given Senate candidate if Whitmer had endorsed him or her.

The Detroit News/WDIV-TV poll of 500 likely Democratic primary voters found 48% of the participants said they backed Stevens while 41% said they favored El-Sayed of Ann Arbor. The margin of error was plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

About 10% of those surveyed in the July 8-11 poll said they were undecided, with half of them indicating Whitmer’s endorsement might affect their choice.