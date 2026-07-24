Health inspections remain paused at ICE detention center in Tacoma

By Savannah Butcher Seattle Times

Washington health inspectors are once again temporarily blocked from entering the Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Tacoma in an ongoing legal battle between the state and the private prison company that operates the facility, GEO Group.

Judges William Fletcher, Ronald Gould and Jacqueline Nguyen with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals granted an administrative stay Tuesday, effectively pausing a U.S. District Court order that would have allowed Department of Health inspectors inside the facility.

The stay, which came two days before inspectors could have gone in, will last until judges hear more from both sides and make a decision.

The continued pause was expected. On July 9, when U.S. District Judge Benjamin Settle sided with the state and granted preliminary injunctions to allow inspections of the detention center, he ordered that the injunctions wouldn’t take effect for two weeks to allow time for an appeal.

This week, GEO Group, asked the Ninth Circuit to stay the lower court’s decision. They argued ICE is prohibiting health inspectors – not GEO Group – and that federal rules on immigration enforcement trump state law. ICE, which is at the center of the dispute, is not a party in this case.

The Northwest ICE Detention Center, located about a mile away from downtown Tacoma, is one of the largest facilities of its kind nationwide, with more than 1,500 beds.

GEO Group is one of the most profitable private prison companies in the world. The Florida-based company, founded by George Zoley, is worth over $4 billion. Zoley immigrated to the U.S. from Greece when he was 3 years old.

The administrative stay comes a day after a Colorado man, employed by GEO Group, was charged with assault for allegedly shooting an anti-ICE protester outside an ICE detention facility run by GEO Group near Denver.

Since Washington passed a law in 2023 setting health and safety standards for private detention centers in the state and allowing unannounced inspections from the Department of Health, GEO Group has prevented health officials from inspecting the center.

After receiving over 3,500 complaints from detained people about conditions at the facility, Attorney General Nick Brown’s office asked the court in April to issue an order permitting state health officials to enter and inspect the building.

At the detention center, people have reported inadequate medical care, black mold in showers, unsafe drinking water, laundry returned wet and dirtier than before and food containing “burned plastic, metal string, splinters, hair, and worms.”

GEO Group and ICE did not immediately respond to requests for comments.