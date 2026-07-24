Howard University unenrolls hundreds of freshmen days before move-in

By Sophia Solano Washington Post

Incoming Howard University freshman Isabella Williams, 18, applied to every local scholarship she could find without telling her parents. It “felt like a gift to them,” she said, in part because her mother was forced to leave the same school decades ago because of financial challenges.

But on Wednesday, two days before her scheduled early move-in, she received an email from the school saying that she had lost her place in the class of 2030. She had missed a payment deadline, the school alleged, suggesting that she apply in the future as a transfer student.

“Never in my life have I gotten so far and worked so hard for it to be stripped from me,” she said through tears in an Instagram video post. She started the account, educated.barbie, to promote the nonprofit organization she founded. “I’m suddenly unenrolled from my dream school. A school that I worked so hard to get into.”

She was one of the 502 students the university dropped with less than a month until fall semester classes begin. According to the school, these students failed to meet established payment, payment arrangement or scholarship reporting deadlines after months of communications.

Many students say they had reported forthcoming scholarships well in advance of deadlines – and are now left wondering whether to unpack their dorm supplies.

“We understand that the enrollment update that was issued yesterday is difficult and disappointing for students and their families,” the university said in a statement. “As Howard finalizes enrollment for the Fall 2026 semester, which begins August 17, confirming enrollment is essential to planning academic programs, housing, financial aid, and student support services.”

The university recognizes, the statement said, that some students with pending external scholarships and other financial aid resources “may have been impacted.” It will “consider relevant circumstances” on a per-student basis.

Funding opportunities such as veterans benefits, national scholarships and some other scholarships and loans often are not issued until after the school’s mid-July deadline for first-time students.

Williams had a $12,000 balance on her account as of earlier this week, which she had planned to cover entirely with external scholarship funds. She was nervous about delays, so she called the university, she said, to confirm it was aware that she would pay off the balance in the beginning of August.

Her family’s truck was already packed for the move from Alabama. She received the university’s email revoking her enrollment while she was saying a final goodbye to a high school friend.

“These kids had ways to pay for their college,” she said. “It’s not like they were coming in on good faith and no money.”

Howard University has a history of confusing communications, older students said. Last summer, students learned that they owed thousands of dollars in past-due tuition and were told they were required to pay off balances in a matter of weeks. Those who failed to do so risked having their degrees withheld or being sent to collections.

Some students have had their admission reinstated. However, many students told the Washington Post the university’s financial aid or enrollment offices have been unresponsive. Others said university communications went to spam folders or defunct high school email accounts.

“A lot of people called, including me, and were on hold for like an hour,” said freshman Yusuf Diware, 18, of Austin. “But then it like hung up on us, like without even being able to talk to anybody.”

Faith Ngwa, 18, planned to attend Howard to pursue a degree in communications. She quit her job at Goodwill, where she was set to be promoted to management, and had already purchased a mattress topper, lamps, laundry baskets, mirrors, organizers and clothes for her move-in next month.

“I’m not even sure what I’m going to do with it now,” she said.

In June, she received automatic emails from the university regarding a hold on her account because of an overdue balance. But she “wasn’t too worried about it” because she had also requested a $14,000 loan – and notified the university – on June 23, she said. By early July, the loan was still not reflected in her account.

She called the Office of the Bursar, which said her balance had been paid and there was no hold on her account. On Wednesday, she received the email letting her know she had lost her spot.

Since the emails were sent, some prospective and formerly unadmitted students have received notification that they were accepted from a waiting list, according to social media posts. The university said those admissions were not “in connection with this action.”

On Thursday afternoon, Williams noticed her student portal showed she was again enrolled in classes for the fall semester, signaling a potential re-enrollment. But there was a problem.

“None of us have our financial aid anymore, so now my bill is at $30,000,” she said. “And that’s not something that I can pay. That’s not something that any of us can pay.”