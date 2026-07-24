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In-N-Out opening 5 locations in these 3 states. See where

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By James Powel USA Today

In-N-Out opened its latest location in Idaho on Friday, marking the fourth time the home of the Double-Double has set up shop in the land of the potato.

The Twin Falls location has seating for more than 100 guests and will employ approximately 90 people at a starting wage of $17.50 per hour on opening day, according to a news release announcing the opening. The company said hiring for the location will continue “in the months to come.”

The new location is the latest in a string of openings for In-N-Out Burger, which has grown beyond its California roots in recent years. The company opened its second-largest location by seating capacity on the Las Vegas Strip on June 9, followed by openings in Timnath, Colorado, on June 25 and Madison, Tennessee, on July 10.

The fast-food chain also has plans to add locations across California including Commerce, Irvine, and Stockton, which are set to open this year, In-N-Out’s director of Real Estate, Matt Loevenguth said.

In-N-Out will also have new locations in St. George, Utah, and San Tan Valley, Arizona. Here’s where In-N-Out Burger is opening next.

Where is In-N-Out opening next?

In-N-Out Burger lists the following locations as “opening soon” on the “Grand Openings” page of their website.

  • 6233 Telegraph Ave., Commerce, California, 90040
  • 33375 N. Gary Road, San Tan Valley, Arizona, ⁠85143
  • 4643 S. Pioneer Road, St. George, Utah, 84790
  • 10537 Trinity Parkway, Stockton, ⁠California, 95219
  • 7900 Great Park Blvd., Irvine, California, 92618

Matt Loevenguth, In-N-Out’s director of real estate, said in an email to USA TODAY that the Commerce, San Tan Valley, ⁠St. George and Stockton locations are anticipated to open “later this year.”

The company also previously announced its intention to open a store in New Mexico by 2027.

In-N-Out CEO Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson dashed the hopes of an East Coast expansion in a March 31 talk at Pepperdine University, saying that the company would not expand there “in my lifetime.”

“We won’t compromise on quality just to expand,” Snyder-Ellingson said. She also shot down the idea of online ordering and pickup.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: In-N-Out opening 5 locations in these 3 states. See where

Reporting by James Powel, USA TODAY / USA TODAY

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect