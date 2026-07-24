In-N-Out opening 5 locations in these 3 states. See where

By James Powel USA Today

In-N-Out opened its latest location in Idaho on Friday, marking the fourth time the home of the Double-Double has set up shop in the land of the potato.

The Twin Falls location has seating for more than 100 guests and will employ approximately 90 people at a starting wage of $17.50 per hour on opening day, according to a news release announcing the opening. The company said hiring for the location will continue “in the months to come.”

The new location is the latest in a string of openings for In-N-Out Burger, which has grown beyond its California roots in recent years. The company opened its second-largest location by seating capacity on the Las Vegas Strip on June 9, followed by openings in Timnath, Colorado, on June 25 and Madison, Tennessee, on July 10.

The fast-food chain also has plans to add locations across California including Commerce, Irvine, and Stockton, which are set to open this year, In-N-Out’s director of Real Estate, Matt Loevenguth said.

In-N-Out will also have new locations in St. George, Utah, and San Tan Valley, Arizona. Here’s where In-N-Out Burger is opening next.

Where is In-N-Out opening next?

In-N-Out Burger lists the following locations as “opening soon” on the “Grand Openings” page of their website.

6233 Telegraph Ave., Commerce, California, 90040

33375 N. Gary Road, San Tan Valley, Arizona, ⁠85143

4643 S. Pioneer Road, St. George, Utah, 84790

10537 Trinity Parkway, Stockton, ⁠California, 95219

7900 Great Park Blvd., Irvine, California, 92618

Matt Loevenguth, In-N-Out’s director of real estate, said in an email to USA TODAY that the Commerce, San Tan Valley, ⁠St. George and Stockton locations are anticipated to open “later this year.”

The company also previously announced its intention to open a store in New Mexico by 2027.

In-N-Out CEO Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson dashed the hopes of an East Coast expansion in a March 31 talk at Pepperdine University, saying that the company would not expand there “in my lifetime.”

“We won’t compromise on quality just to expand,” Snyder-Ellingson said. She also shot down the idea of online ordering and pickup.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: In-N-Out opening 5 locations in these 3 states. See where

Reporting by James Powel, USA TODAY / USA TODAY

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