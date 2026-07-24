Kaiser Canyon fire around Nespelem surpasses 100,000 acres

The Kaiser Canyon Fire burning on the Colville Reservation around Nespelem surpassed 100,000 acres as of Friday.

The incident management team handling the fire, made up of the Colville Tribes and state and federal fire agencies, posted on social media that fire behavior had increased. The behavior limited some crews’ ability to fight it, according to the post. Other resources have been moved to prepare to protect homes over the weekend, especially in the northwestern portions of the fire.

The fire was started by lightning last week, the National Interagency Fire Center reported. As of Thursday, it had burned 86,000 acres. By Friday morning, it had reached 106,483.

Level 3 “go now” evacuations are issued for Highway 155 on both sides, from Coyote Creek Campground to Haley Creek, continuing south on Haley Creek Road, south to Omak Lake Road to Columbia River Road and south to Kartar Valley Road.

Those near the fire who are not in Level 3 evacuations are in Level 2 “be ready.” Only tribal and local traffic are permitted to return to Level 2 areas, like in Nespelem, because mop-up crews are still there.

It’s believed 20 structures have been destroyed in the fire and more than 1,000 people displaced, The Spokesman-Review previously reported.

A red flag warning indicating dry, hot weather and increased wildfire risk remains in effect through Saturday.