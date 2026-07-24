Local teens place second and fifth in Cycling National Championships

Annika Burns, a 15-year-old Lewis and Clark High School freshman, racing at the USA Cycling National Championships. (Courtesy of Kate Burns)

Perhaps there is something in the water in Spokane, because bikers from the region excelled at this month’s mountain biking national championships.

Two local teens placed in the top five during races at the USA Cycling Endurance Mountain Bike National Championships on July 15 in Roanoke, Virginia.

Annika Burns, a 15-year-old Lewis and Clark High School student, placed fifth in her division in the cross country short track race, circling the 0.8-mile course eight times in 20 minutes.

Isaac Sproule, a 15-year-old from Medical Lake, took second in his cross country short track race. Sproule did 10 laps in 20 minutes. Sproule also placed third in the cross country Olympic race.

Both riders are members of Team Booger, a junior cycling development team that trains and supports young bicyclists.

The teenagers love the sport and plan to continue representing the region at national competitions.

“This was my first time racing nationally. I was really happy,” Burns said. “I think that it’s an amazing opportunity to be racing people so fast, the fastest in the entire country.”

Of all the sports Burns has tried – cross country, tennis, soccer, volleyball – mountain biking is her favorite.

“There’s never a time when I don’t want to go to practice,” Burns said.

But it’s not just the racing that keeps Burns coming back – it’s the community that’s focused on joy, not medals.

“It’s something that’s a testament to our community in Spokane. I’ve never had any sort of coach or teammate that asks, ‘What happened out there?’ It’s OK that you weren’t 100%,” Burns said.

Burns raced against 48 other riders in the final junior women’s 15-16 race. There were 102 girls in the qualifier round, said Kate Burns, Annika’s mother. The race Annika placed fifth in holds the record for how many girls started a nationals race.

Her coach, Tom Ryse – who also competed and placed fifth in the masters division of the cross country Olympic race – is proud. He said Burns has a huge career ahead of her.

“Nationals is tough. Everything’s gotta go just right,” Ryse said. “She’s got a positive attitude, she’s serious about her training, serious about competition. She’s got all the tools she needs.”

Last year, the Sproule family sent three teenagers to the Endurance Mountain Bike National Championships. Isaac was competing in the 12-14 age category at the time, won his race and got the coveted Stars and Stripes Jersey worn by champions of the competition.

He said this year’s races were unlike any he’s competed in before.

“(Cross country short track) was one of the most aggressive races I’ve ever done,” Sproule said. “I was able to play it pretty smart tactically but I got out-sprinted in the very end.”

Sproule was about a bike wheel behind first place in that race. He plans on coming back stronger next year and is hungry for a victory.

Kevin Bradford-Parish has been Sproule’s coach for the past three years.

“He hasn’t been doing it long, but he’s got serious talent and as long as we guide it in the right direction, he’ll go far,” Bradford-Parish said.