New biking, hiking trail opens at Canfield Mountain

Cyclists get first tracks on the new trail at Canfield Mountain outside Coeur d’Alene. (Courtesy of Emily Strizich)

Hikers and mountain bikers have a few miles of new trail to explore this summer on Coeur d’Alene’s popular backyard mountain.

In early July, Forest Service officials, the Lake City Trail Alliance and the Northern Rockies Trail Project held a ribbon -cutting for 3.2 miles of new nonmotorized trail on the west side of Canfield Mountain, the popular destination just east of Coeur d’Alene where people hike, ride mountain bikes and more.

The new route connects the Canfield Course trail system to Trail 29 on public land. It curves around the north side of West Canfield Butte. It’s a bidirectional mountain biking trail, meaning it’s wide enough for uphill and downhill bike traffic.

It’s designed to be a beginner -level bike trail with a grade of about 6%, said Jed Friedman, the Forest Service’s recreation staff officer for the Coeur d’Alene River Ranger District.

It also has features he wishes could be added to older trails. For example, the trail rolls up and down, which makes for a fun ride and creates troughs that drain water off the mountain.

“If you can start from scratch, it’s really nice to just design a trail with a lot of flow to it so the water just sheds and cuts down on the maintenance costs,” Friedman said. “It’s not often that we get to build new trails.”

The trail is the first phase of the trails portion of the Honey Badger project, a sweeping logging and burning project that was approved in 2022. If all goes according to plan, another 9.5 miles of nonmotorized trail will eventually be built. About 12 miles of motorcycle trails and several miles of 50-inch ATV trails are also part of the long-term plan.

All would be major additions at Canfield, which is already home to an extensive trail system that includes about 50 miles of motorized trail, according to Friedman.

Discussions about the Honey Badger project date back to the late teens. It was approved in 2022.

Finding the cash to fund the trail work took a few more years. Friedman said grant money totaling about $100,000 came together last year through a mixture of state and federal sources.

That money went to the Lake City Trails Alliance and the Northern Rockies Trail Project, which has a dedicated, paid trail crew.

Trail designers flagged the new trail in late April. The Forest Service provided the Northern Rockies Trail Project with equipment – chainsaws, a couple of excavators – and work began.

Two months later, the new trail was complete.

Emily Strizich, the board chair for the Northern Rockies Trail Project, said knocking out 3.2 miles in two months is “in trailbuilding time, really cooking.”

Her group, which formally organized this spring, provided much of the boots-on-the-ground labor with its professional trail crew staffed in part by former U.S. Forest Service employees.

But Strizich said much of the credit for the new trail belongs with the Lake City Trails Alliance and the Forest Service, which stuck with the trails portion of the Honey Badger project through years of environmental review.

“The ribbon -cutting, the opening of the new trail is this sexy part,” Strizich said. “The amount of collaboration and meeting and reviews … all that stuff has taken so much time.”

Building the other 9.5 miles is going to take time, too. Friedman said he’s applying for grants for the second phase. If all goes well, more work could be coming next summer.