Paramount agrees to delay Warner Bros. merger amid claims of antitrust violations

OLYMPIA — The Paramount Skydance planned merger with Warner Bros. has been halted as a federal judge considers whether the deal violates antitrust laws and unfairly reduces market competition.

A lawyer representing the company wrote in a court filing Friday that the deal would not move forward until June 1, 2027 unless a federal judge rules on a case brought by Washington and 11 other states.

A spokesperson for the company said in a statement Friday that filing was a “significant win” because “the result is exactly what we have sought from the outset: a direct path to a trial based on the evidence.”

According to the statement, the company believes a trial is “the fastest and clearest way to prove that this transaction is good for competition, good for consumers, and good for creators, a conclusion dozens of competition authorities around the world have already reached.”

“We look forward to proving our case at trial,” the statement says.

The lawsuit brought by the states alleges the deal would reduce competition for licensing basic cable TV channels, anticipated top-grossing theatrical film distribution, and wide-release theatrical film distribution.

The lawsuit alleges the deal would “extinguish competition” between the companies and “inflict substantial harm on movie theatres, basic cable distributors, and, ultimately, audiences nationwide.”

“The merger will end this competition permanently,” the lawsuit states. “The likely result is higher prices, lower quality, and less content for film.”

Earlier this week, Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín in the Northern District of California issued an order temporarily blocking the deal.

Following that decision, Washington Attorney General Nick Brown said in a statement that “The court agreed with the states that this proposed merger puts the public’s interest at risk and raises serious questions about compliance with antitrust law.”

“We look forward to further proving in court why this anti-competitive scheme will harm consumers and creators,” Brown said in the statement Monday.

If it’s completed, the merger would combine two of the largest streaming services, HBO Max and Paramount+, and news networks including CBS and CNN. The combined company would also control Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group and DC Studios, CBS and 15 CBS-owned local television stations, HBO, Showtime and Discovery+.

The lawsuit alleges the proposed $110 billion deal violates Section 7 of the Clayton Act, which states that mergers that may either substantially lessen competition or tend to create a monopoly, are illegal.

“Movie theatres, cable television distributors, filmmakers and workers who bring television and film to life, and audiences throughout the country, including in Plaintiff States, should not bear the risk and suffer the harm from this anticompetitive merger,” the lawsuit states.

In a joint statement, the Writers Guild of America West and East, which represents tv and film writers, said in a statement Friday that “it remains our view that this merger is unlawful, and we will continue the fight to block it.”

Paramount has disputed the claims of unfair competition, and following the lawsuit, a spokesperson said in a statement that “in the most generous light” the lawsuit “reflects a fundamentally flawed application of the antitrust laws and is wrong on both the facts and the law.”

According to the company, the proposed acquisition has previously received approval from 24 national and international agencies, including the Department of Justice and regulators in Australia, Austria, Brazil and Canada, among other countries.

In June, the Antitrust Division of the Department of Justice announced it had completed an analysis of the proposed transaction and determined the merger was “not likely” to result in harm to competition or consumers. According to the DOJ, the eight-month investigation included the review of more than two million documents and “substantial productions of data.”