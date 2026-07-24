Popular medieval combat class in Puyallup has a 50-person waitlist. It’s free

By Puneet Bsanti (Tacoma) News Tribune

Dozens of people were put on a waitlist after sign-ups quickly became full for the Puyallup Public Library’s medieval combat class that happened Tuesday afternoon.

The class is part of the library’s three part medieval series. On July 7, residents signed up to learn medieval blacksmithing, Paul Stonebridge, Systems and Technology Librarian and one of the instructors, told The News Tribune recently. The combat class Tuesday was the second part of the series, and the last part is a combat demonstration in Pioneer Park on July 24.

Residents who signed up before the list became full took to the sword to learn combat and medieval history. Registration opened on July 20 with 16 slots. Participants had to be 10 years old or over. Those who were 10 years old to 14 years old had to be accompanied by an adult.

The class has a 50-person waitlist. Stonebridge believes part of the popularity for this class is a general fascination for medieval times that stems from media, movies, books or video games.

“People are so fascinated to see something, touch something connected to it in real life,” he said.

Wooden and plastic swords were brought in for students to learn sword fighting and defense. Stonebridge, who learned medieval combat when he was in high school, taught the class with Stellan Harris, a teen services librarian.

Harris told The News Tribune he learned combat months in advance when he agreed to be an instructor. He believes this type of class gives students a tactile way to experience medieval history.

“I found that having this kind of thing — that is educational, but also interesting and fun — does a lot to kind of draw people in,” he said.

Harris said the class got lots of attention when he visited schools at the beginning of the summer.

Driving to a renaissance faire might be hard, he said, but the classes make a piece of that experience accessible.

“It’s really enticing when you’re like: ‘Oh, this is gonna be a Ren fair-type thing. It’s in the park. It’s free.’ You just show up,” he said.

The class went through a basic sequence of sword strikes and end blocks. Harris and Stonebridge walked students through a sequence of eight moves and then eight blocks.

Stonebridge said some of the moves being taught came from Hans Talhoffer’s fighting styles. Talhoffer “was regarded in his time as an unbeatable swordsman and one of the finest teachers of the so-called German school of fencing,” according to the Library of Congress website.

One tip Stonebridge relayed during the class — which had a mix of children, teenagers and adults — was that power comes later, control of the sword comes first.

Stonebridge and Harris spent over an hour going over attack and defense technique sequences. Toward the end of class, students paired up to practice the sequences.

Patrick Ruthford, 37, and his brother, Jeffrey Ruthford, 40, participated in the class.

“Growing up with toy swords, we were brothers, and we would hate each other. But that was just, you know, play fighting,” Jeffrey Ruthford told The News Tribune.

Both brothers said they’ve always enjoyed fantasy, and have previously done stick fighting — a mixed martial art that uses hand-held sticks.

Patrick Ruthford compared sword fighting to fantasy combat weapons — such as lightsabers from the “Star Wars” franchise.

“The lightsaber is ostensibly weightless. So how does that change the fight?” Patrick Ruthford said. “So it’s interesting to see the differences between real weapons and made-up ones.”

Stonebridge said since Tuesday’s class became full, they scheduled a second class for Aug. 11. Registration was first-come, first-served for the 50 people on the waitlist.

People can experience the Middle Ages at Pioneer Park on Friday, which is the last part of the library’s series. There will be medieval combat and life skills demonstrations by the Seattle Knights LLC, the library wrote on Facebook Thursday morning.

The group is a Pacific Northwest theatrical jousting and combat choreography troupe, according to their Instagram account.

“There will be three identical, 30-minute shows, at 4:15pm, 5:15pm, and 6:15pm. Attendees will have the chance to take pictures with the Knights at the end of each show,” the post said.