Red Cross workers removed from Kaiser Canyon Fire relief shelter after reports of calling tribal members racial slurs

Two Red Cross workers were removed from a wildfire relief shelter after accusations that they called tribal members racial slurs.

The concerns were raised at a public meeting on Wednesday with fire officials. A woman in the audience said the two workers, believed to be volunteers, were using derogatory, outdated slurs for Native Americans at the Kaiser Canyon Fire shelter at Lake Roosevelt High School’s gym in Coulee Dam.

“I do want them to apologize. Because that was wrong of them,” a woman in the audience said. “It’s not OK for them to say that. I don’t want anyone to be called that. Not my children, not my elders.”

The American Red Cross released a statement Friday in response.

“The American Red Cross takes all reports of insensitive or discriminatory behavior seriously. We have opened an internal review, removed the individuals involved from response operations, and are requiring additional cultural awareness training for disaster response personnel,” the statement says. “We remain committed to serving all communities with humanity, impartiality, and respect.”

The Kaiser Canyon fire is estimated at nearly 106,000 acres and is believed to have destroyed around 20 structures around the town of Nespelem, The Spokesman-Review previously reported. More than 1,000 people were displaced, many of them members of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation.

Those at the shelter throughout the week said they had lost everything in the fire. Some had no gas money to drive back to Nespelem to see the damages. Others were devastated over the loss of sacred land their ancestors had protected for hundreds of years, The Spokesman-Review reported.

The Colville Tribes are preparing a statement on the matter, the tribes’ Executive Director Cody Desautel said in a text message.

The incident with the Red Cross workers comes just after Jarrod Sessler, a Republican candidate for Washington’s 4th Congressional District, alleged the tribes have an “incentive” for fires on their land “because we get free money.” The Kaiser Canyon fire was caused by lightning, firefighters have said.

The tribe condemned Sessler’s theory as “complete nonsense.”